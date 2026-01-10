Where have Texas portal entrants committed so far? Part 2

Five days ago, we detailed where four former Longhorns had committed in the early process of the transfer portal.



Quintrevion Wisner to Florida State

Jerrick Gibson to Purdue

Connor Stroh to Kansas

Caleb Chester to Arizona State

Since then, quite a few names have entered, and even more have committed. Ranging from a fun G5 landing spot to extremely controversial decisions. On3 now lists 24 Longhorns in the transfer portal, 11 of which have found new teams. Here’s where the seven others have choosen.

WR Parker Livingstone – Oklahoma

Woe boy, this one took the CFB world by storm. Former fan-favorite Parker Livingstone, someone who was one of the more recognizable parts of the locker room antics after Texas’ win versus Oklahoma in October, chose to cross the Red River and join the Sooners for the 2026 season.

It was shocking for Texas fans, many of whom believed Livingstone would be a five-year player in Austin. Livingstone had posted after entering the portal that he never planned to leave the Horns, but now he’ll be on the other side of the field in the Cotton Bowl next season.

LB Liona Lefau – Colorado

A 1.5-year starter at Texas, Lefau announced his intentions to enter the portal early for his last year of eligibility. After heavy interest from BYU, Lefau instead opted to join coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, where he’s expected to start in 2026.

QB Trey Owens – Arkansas State

Though Owens never broke through at Texas, you always root for these former QBs to succeed elsewhere.

Owens opted for the G5 route, picking Jonesboro to be his new home with a high chance of being named the starter in 2026 under head coach Butch Jones. The Red Wolves have been over .500 in Sun Belt play each of the last two seasons, and Owens will be paired with returning productive receiver Chauncy Cobb.

CB Santana Wilson – Louisville

Louisville continues to stack one of the nation’s best portal classes, now ranking second in the country with the addition of Wilson yesterday.

Wilson didn’t play much in two seasons at Texas, and will have a chance to start on a roster that lost four of its top five outside cornerbacks this offseason. Louisville will compete for an ACC title in 2026.

OG Nate Kibble – Baylor

The Humble product decided to stay in state, moving to Baylor with the hopes of earning a starting spot in his first year.

A program depleted of talent in the trenches, Kibble will have the chance to start over the next three years for Dave Aranda’s Big 12 program.

DL Melvin Hills III – UConn

The Louisiana kid opted to move up north for the future, committing to new head coach Jason Candle’s UConn team. He retains three years of eligibility.

K Will Stone – UCF

The former kickoff specialist will spend his final season of college football in Orlando with the Knights.

RB Colin Page – North Texas

Ok, we lied. We’re profiling eight players, because how can we leave out Longhorn legend Colin Page?

An elite power back with a team-first mentality, we’ll see where Paul’s allegiances lie next year with Page’s move to Denton.



