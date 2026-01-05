Where have Texas portal entrants committed so far

Though Longhorns are chomping at the bit for new additions to the 2026 roster through the transfer, we’re also monitoring where players who have since entered the portal have committed since its opening.

Texas lost around 19 players to the transfer portal this cycle, many of whom were looking for larger opportunities at schools around the nation. Even with departures, it’s easy to root for former players like Justice Finkley or J’Mond Tapp, both of whom had a strong 2025 season. Tapp is one of the best edge rushers in the portal currently.

We know of four Longhorns who have found new homes, with many more expecting to commit in the next few days. Every Longhorn in the portal can be found here, as well as where they have committed and any additions Texas has made.

Tre Wisner: Florida State

The former Texas RB1 has found a new home in Tallahassee, announced today.

Wisner started two straight seasons at Texas, but with an expected big addition in the room, Wisner is looking for a new spot to bolster his draft stock in his final year in college.

Wisner joins Ousmane Kromah, a hyper-talented rising true sophomore, in a strong RB room for Mike Norvell’s Florida State team. Wisner is expected to assume top RB snaps and will get a chance to put up even stronger numbers in the ACC in 2026.

Jerrick Gibson: Purdue

Speaking of running backs, a different former Longhorn RB has found a new home.

Jerrick Gibson, who opted to leave the team around the halfway point in the season to preserve a redshirt year, has officially committed to play at Purdue.

Gibson will have a chance to start immediately at a lower-level Big Ten program, still maintaining a strong conference to work against while earning more playing time. He’s set to join a room losing two of its top three rushers from 2025.

Connor Stroh: Kansas

Stroh quickly found a new program in the portal, committing to Kansas over the weekend.

Stroh started multiple games for the Longhorns in 2025 at left guard, but amidst the expected roster churn on the interior offensive line, Stroh opted to head for the Big 12 and the Jayhawks.

Kansas RG Kobe Baynes is graduating, so Stroh has a chance to play for a starting role in 2026.

Caleb Chester: Arizona State

Chester played in just one game for the Longhorns in his true freshman season in 2025 and opted to look for opportunities elsewhere this offseason.

Chester is following the path of many former Longhorns in heading to Tempe to play for head coach Kenny Dillingham. Like Gibson and Stroh, he committed on Sunday.