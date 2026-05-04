Where members of Sean Miller's class of 2026 finished in the final Rivals150

Rivals released its final Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2026 on Monday. While the Longhorns did not add a five-star prospect in Sean Miller‘s first full-cycle recruiting class, the Longhorns still loaded up on players well-thought of by Jamie Shaw and the rest of the Rivals basketball recruiting team.

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Texas’ highest ranked signee was Dynamic Prep small forward Austin Goosby, the little brother of Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Austin Goosby was Rivals’ No. 33 overall prospect, No. 10 small forward, and No. 3 player in Texas. Dynamic Prep is located in Carrollton, keeping Goosby in the state of Texas rankings after he started his career at Melissa.

At the time of Goosby’s signing in November, Miller had this to say about is McDonald’s All-American addition.

“In terms of Austin as a player, he’s very unique in that he has great size and athleticism but he also has an incredible basketball IQ,” Miller said. “His ability to make decisions passing and playmaking are second to none. Defensively, his ability to change the game with steals and blocks and being able to guard a variety of players really makes him the ultimate two-way guard. He has a limitless future and we’re excited to help him reach all of his goals and dreams, and I know he will help us become a better program.”

Bo Ogden finished ranked No. 44 overall in the Rivals150. He is the No. 14 small forward and the No. 5 player in Texas. Ogden started his prep days at St. Michael’s in Austin before transferring to Westlake. For the Chaps in 2025-26, the 6-foot-6, 195-pounder and son of Texas general manager Chris Ogden averaged 22.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest while hitting 40 percent of his shots from distance. He was a UIL 6A all-state selection and was part of Westlake’s run to the state finals this past season.

Ogden was named one of Shaw’s top shooters in the 2026 Rivals150 in February.

“What I love about Bo as a player is he has a great skill level with his ability to make threes,” Miller said of Ogden in November. “But that’s not the only thing he can do. He’s 6-foot-6 and he’s clever and the thing that drew me to him the most when I watched him closely this spring and summer is he has great competitive spirit. He does not back down. He has a toughness about him, a chip on his shoulder in a good way, that I believe will serve him well as a college player.”

Encino (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake shooting guard Joe Sterling was Texas’ third Rivals150 signee, finishing as the No. 118 overall prospect, the No. 33 shooting guard, and the No. 14 player in California. Sterling was labeled as one of Shaw’s other shooters to watch in the 2026 Rivals150.

“Joe is signing up into a highly competitive environment and will develop,” said Miller. “If you know anything about him, he has a chip on his shoulder. He can really shoot the ball, play both guard positions and he comes from an incredible winning pedigree, especially his high school program.”

Coleman Elkins, a 6-foot-10, 240-pounder from Austin who played at Blair Academy in New Jersey, was not ranked by Rivals.

Texas finished with the No. 15 signing class and the No. 5 transfer portal class in the 2026 cycle.