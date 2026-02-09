Where Texas baseball ranks in every preseason poll

The Texas Longhorns are entering 2026 as one of the top teams in the nation according to every national publication. Texas will now need to prove it is deserving of high accolades as the Longhorns enter the season ranked in the top-10 of every major publication’s preseason poll, including four that have Texas as the No. 3 team in the nation.

Let’s take a look at the rankings and see what conclusions we can draw.

The four polls that placed Texas at No. 3 were D1Baseball, USA Today (coaches poll), The Athletic, and NCBWA. Of these polls, the one that matters the most is D1Baseball. It undoubtedly offers the best coverage of college baseball at the national level and its word should be taken as the authority on the sport at large.

The likely reason for the top-five ranking is the extremely deep pitching staff the Longhorns currently claim. It’s possibly the best overall staff in the nation and it’ll have good defensive and offensive play to help it this year. It is easy to see why many are extremely high on the Longhorns ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Baseball America and Perfect Game both placed Texas at No. 8. Baseball America is a staple in the sport and is just behind D1 as one of the national publications to know.

Interestingly enough, Perfect Game is slightly lower on Texas heading into the 2026 season as opposed to where it was ahead of the 2025 campaign. Last year Perfect Game was the outlier as the only major service to rank the Longhorns in the top 10 of its preseason poll.

Here’s where these services ranked Texas last preseason.

Texas will have the target on its back and receive the full attention of each and every team it faces. For mid- and low-majors teams, one win over a highly touted team like Texas could do wonders for their RPI.

Texas will look to go out and prove it is deserving of the consensus top 10 ranking in 2026 after a disappointing end to the 2025 season.