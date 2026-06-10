Where Texas commits rank in updated Rivals Industry Ranking

After 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings for the class of 2027, the industry-generated Rivals Industry Ranking has also been updated as well.

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The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. The Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services.

Where do the 12 members of Texas’ 2027 class now ranking after Wednesday’s update? What about top targets to add to the #AllGas27 class?

Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

National: 6

Position: 1

State: 1

Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville (Ill.)

National: 80

Position: 4

State: 5

Cameron Hall, EDGE, Mansfield (Texas) Summit

National: 118

Position: 13

State: 17

Derwin Fields, EDGE, Brookhaven (Miss.)

National: 221

Position: 22

State: 8

Noah Roberts, RB, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha

National: 259

Position: 18

State: 5

Briceson Thrower, WR, Forney (Texas) North Forney

National: 309

Position: 48

State: 45

Greedy James, CB, Manvel (Texas)

National: 315

Position: 26 (ranked as a safety)

State: 46

National: 459

Position: 36

State: 60

Cade Haug, LB, Katy (Texas)

National: 536

Position: 47

State: 71

Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley

National: 542

Position: 34

State: 73

JT Geraci, TE, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep

National: 548

Position: 29

State: 15

Jackson Cook, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake

National: 787

Position: 61

State: 97

Overall position in the Rivals Industry Ranking for other Texas targets

1 Jalen Brewster, DT

2 John Meredith, CB

8 Monshun Sales, WR

28 Ismael Camara, OT

31 Marcus Fakatou, EDGE

47 Landen Williams-Callis, RB

62 Kasi Currie, DT

64 Mitchell Turner, DT

65 Jhadyn Nelson, LB

76 Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DT

107 JaBarrius Garror, EDGE

160 Izzy Hammons, LB

169 Raiden Cook, DT

200 Mikahi Allen, LB

206 Montre Jackson, CB

217 Brian Swanson, OT

253 Junior Tu’upo, S

368 Tyler Alexander, DT

436 Dhillon McGee, DB

487 Trenton Blaylock, CB