Where Texas commits rank in updated Rivals Industry Ranking
After 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings for the class of 2027, the industry-generated Rivals Industry Ranking has also been updated as well.
[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]
The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. The Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services.
Where do the 12 members of Texas’ 2027 class now ranking after Wednesday’s update? What about top targets to add to the #AllGas27 class?
- 1New
Joey McGuire updates Brendan Sorsby rehab, return timeline
- 2
NC State investigating LSU's hire of Will Wade
- 3
Texas Tech releases statement on Brendan Sorsby injunction
- 4
College baseball portal intel: South Carolina, Florida & more
- 5
Will Stein is finally home and ready to awaken Kentucky
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin
National: 6
Position: 1
State: 1
Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville (Ill.)
National: 80
Position: 4
State: 5
Cameron Hall, EDGE, Mansfield (Texas) Summit
National: 118
Position: 13
State: 17
Derwin Fields, EDGE, Brookhaven (Miss.)
National: 221
Position: 22
State: 8
Noah Roberts, RB, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha
National: 259
Position: 18
State: 5
Briceson Thrower, WR, Forney (Texas) North Forney
National: 309
Position: 48
State: 45
Greedy James, CB, Manvel (Texas)
National: 315
Position: 26 (ranked as a safety)
State: 46
Keyon Hemphill-Woods, IOL, Columbus (Texas)
National: 459
Position: 36
State: 60
Cade Haug, LB, Katy (Texas)
National: 536
Position: 47
State: 71
Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley
National: 542
Position: 34
State: 73
JT Geraci, TE, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep
National: 548
Position: 29
State: 15
Jackson Cook, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake
National: 787
Position: 61
State: 97
Overall position in the Rivals Industry Ranking for other Texas targets
1 Jalen Brewster, DT
2 John Meredith, CB
8 Monshun Sales, WR
28 Ismael Camara, OT
31 Marcus Fakatou, EDGE
47 Landen Williams-Callis, RB
62 Kasi Currie, DT
64 Mitchell Turner, DT
65 Jhadyn Nelson, LB
76 Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DT
107 JaBarrius Garror, EDGE
160 Izzy Hammons, LB
169 Raiden Cook, DT
200 Mikahi Allen, LB
206 Montre Jackson, CB
217 Brian Swanson, OT
253 Junior Tu’upo, S
368 Tyler Alexander, DT
436 Dhillon McGee, DB
487 Trenton Blaylock, CB