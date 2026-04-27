Where Texas ranks in RPI with May around the corner

Though college basketball may have done away with using RPI in recent years, it is still an important metric for determining seeding in college baseball. Texas was recently listed as a top-eight team in multiple NCAA Tournament field of 64 projections, and that’s due in large part to Texas’ standing in RPI.

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According to WarrenNolan.com, the Longhorns are No. 3 in the country in RPI behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Georgia Tech.

SEC teams make up 11 of the top 30 teams in RPI and 14 of the top 75. Those lofty rankings help Texas in certain key areas.

The Longhorns are No. 8 in strength of schedule and are 32-9. The strength of the SEC helps make up for a good but not great non-conference strength of schedule ranking of No. 116. Texas went 19-2 in non-conference play, including a win over top-25 Coastal Carolina at a neutral site. The only teams in the top 10 of both RPI and SOS alongside Texas are No. 6 Auburn, No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Southern Miss. No other top five team in RPI has a SOS tougher than 18th.

While the NCAA doesn’t officially use the quadrant system for baseball like it does for men’s basketball, Warren Nolan keeps track of records for games in certain quadrants using similar cutoff points. Quadrant 1 games are home games against teams ranked 1-25, neutral site games against teams ranked 1-40, and road games against teams ranked 1-60. The more Quadrant 1 wins a team has, the more it has played and defeated the difficult opponents on its schedule.

Warren Nolan considers Quadrant 2 games to be home contests against teams ranked 26-50, neutral site games against teams ranked 41-80, and road games against teams ranked 61-120. As it currently stands, every SEC team except Missouri is in the top 100 of RPI.

Texas has a 11-5 Quadrant 1 record, a 6-3 Quadrant 2 record, a 5-1 Quadrant 3 record, and a sterling 10-0 mark against Quadrant 4 teams.

The SEC is the No. 1 conference in RPI, followed by the ACC, the Big 12, and the Big 10.

Warren Nolan also has a predicted RPI page. That has Texas finishing No. 4 in RPI with a 42-10 record, predicting a 10-1 finish for the Longhorns over its final 11 games before the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Texas would be behind No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Georgia Tech, and No. 3 North Carolina in this scenario.

SEC Tournament games would be considered neutral site contests, and the Longhorns would likely bulk up their Quadrant 1 record with a handful of wins in the first stage of the postseason.

As Texas angles for the highest seed it can possibly get, and preferably one of the top-4 in the NCAA Tournament, RPI remains a key metric to watch. Texas is in a good position, but it would like to see more improvement if possible.

The SEC in RPI

3. Texas

5. Texas A&M

6. Auburn

7. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

14. Florida

15. Mississippi State

18. Oklahoma

19. Georgia

29. Tennessee

30. Arkansas

39. Kentucky

64. LSU

69. Vanderbilt

87. South Carolina

127. Missouri