Where Texas' transfer portal class ranks in the SEC

The Texas Longhorns have brought in 19 transfers (so far) and have seen at least 23 players depart from the program. Some of Texas’ additions, like Cam Coleman and Rasheem Biles, were lauded as some of the top transfer portal moves of the most recent window.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

How does Texas’ transfer portal class stack up in On3’s rankings? Here’s a look at the top individual imPorts and rankings for all 16 SEC teams.

SEC Teams in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings

2. LSU

4. Texas A&M

8. Arkansas

10. Texas

13. Florida

14. Mississippi State

17. Ole Miss

18. Vanderbilt

24. Oklahoma

25. Tennessee

26. South Carolina

38. Kentucky

46. Alabama

47. Missouri

53. Georgia

66. Auburn

2. LSU

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt

Total transfers in: 40

Total transfers out: 33

Lane Kiffin had to put together a team after LSU’s roster was picked clean following the firing of Brian Kelly. Not only did Kiffin bring in Leavitt along with some Ole Miss stars like Princewill Umanmielen, he also added top offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and totally reshaped what was a dismal offensive line for the Tigers in 2025.

4. Texas A&M

MIke Elko knows what needs to be done to avoid a first round CFP exit in 2026. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Alabama WR Isaiah Horton

Total transfers in: 18

Total transfers out: 14

The Aggies brought in a quality portal class with three top 50 transfers in Horton, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, and Rickey Gibson. Thirteen of A&M’s 18 transfers in were from the Power Four ranks.

8. Arkansas

Dec 4, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

Total transfers in: 41

Total transfers out: 38

Ryan Silverfield, like Kiffin, had to build a roster in Fayetteville after Sam Pittman‘s dismissal. Not only did some talented Memphis players come with him, he added a number of Power Four transfers for his first year leading the Razorbacks. Quantity was quality for the Razorbacks.

10. Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.



Top transfer in: Auburn WR Cam Coleman

Total transfers in: 19

Total transfers out: 23

Coleman was On3’s No. 1 player in the portal and is a great target for Arch Manning in what’s likely his final season. Texas also reshaped its offensive line room with Melvin Siani and brought in one of the top linebackers in the nation in Rasheem Biles. Texas loaded up with instant-impact players and future depth.

13. Florida

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Total transfers in: 27

Total transfers out: 29

It’s a new era in the Swamp as Jon Sumrall takes over following several successful seasons at Tulane. In addition to Singleton, Florida brought in quarterback Aaron Philo to replace DJ Lagway. Some of the more important moves the Gators made in the portal madness were to retain key stars like Jadan Baugh and Dallas Wilson.

14. Mississippi State

Top transfer in: UAB OT Brandon Sneh

Total transfers in: 24

Total transfers out: 38

Nineteen transfers in were from the Power Four ranks, including a potential future quarterback in Jaden Rashada. The most important moves made were to retain quarterback Kamario Taylor and cornerback Kelley Jones.

17. Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Top transfer in: LSU OL Carius Curne

Total transfers in: 28

Total transfers out: 21

Pete Golding and company did their best to keep Kiffin from pilfering the roster while also bringing in talent to set up for another College Football Playoff run in 2026. The biggest portal win for Ole Miss this offseason, however, would be to get another year of eligibility for Trinidad Chambliss.

18. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea works with his team during the third quarter against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Top transfer in: Pitt OL Lyndon Cooper

Total transfers in: 17

Total transfers out: 15

The Commodores will attempt to keep their hot streak under Clark Lea going as the post-Diego Pavia era begins, likely with true freshman five-star Jared Curtis under center.

24. Oklahoma

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Texas WR Parker Livingstone

Total transfers in: 15

Total transfers out: 27

Livingstone crossing the Red River was Oklahoma’s biggest splash, but the Sooners also added star Virginia receiver Trell Harris and two intriguing tight ends in Jack Van Dorselaer and Rocky Beers. Watching Samuel Omosigho, Gentry Williams, and quarterback depth in Michael Hawkins depart was a small blow but nothing OU can’t come back from.

25. Tennessee

Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. (Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images)

Top transfer in: Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman

Total transfers in: 21

Total transfers out: 23

Josh Heupel‘s decision to bring in Jim Knowles helped the Vols’ portal efforts as four Nittany Lion defenders followed the former Penn State defensive coordinator to Rocky Top, including star EDGE Chaz Coleman. Tennessee also dipped into the portal for another quarterback, bringing Ryan Staub in from Colorado after pursuing Sam Leavitt.

26. South Carolina

Jacarrius Peak (Jim Dedmon / Imagn Images)

Top transfer in: NC State OL Jacarrius Peak

Total transfers in: 25

Total transfers out: 20

Getting O-line help for LaNorris Sellers was the key in the portal for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks signed eight from the transfer ranks to help reach that goal. Texas running back Christian Clark also signed with South Carolina, but Peak, who was On3’s No. 3 overall prospect in the portal, was the big win.

38. Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – © Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top transfer in: Tennessee OT Lance Heard

Total transfers in: 30

Total transfers out: 23

Will Stein made a number of savvy portal moves during his first offseason, including adding a bookend tackle in Heard, a starting quarterback in Kenny Minchey, and a couple of former Longhorns in Elijah Barnes and CJ Baxter. Six former Texas high school football players were in Kentucky’s portal class, a sign of Stein’s connections to Texas and likely desire to add more Texans to his UK roster.

46. Alabama

Devan Thompkins (Courtesy of USC Athletics)

Top transfer in: USC DL Devan Thompkins

Total transfers in: 17

Total transfers out: 23

The Crimson Tide also had strong O-line additions like Ty Haywood, Jayvin James, Nick Brooks, Racin Delgatty, Kaden Strayhorn, and Ethan Fields. Not many decided to leave Tuscaloosa, a signal that Kalen DeBoer‘s Alabama program wants to recruit, retain, and develop more than it wants to pluck for the portal.

47. Missouri

Robert Woodyard (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Top transfer in: Auburn LB Robert Woodyard Jr.

Total transfers in: 28

Total transfers out: 26

Mizzou was also a quarterback market participant, bringing in Austin Simmons from Ole Miss and Nick Evers from UConn. Losing Damon Wilson and Jaylen Early will sting, but somehow Eli Drinkwitz has found ways to win during his time in Columbia.

53. Georgia

Top transfer in: Oregon QB Bryson Beaver

Total transfers in: 8

Total transfers out: 14

Georgia scooped up Beaver from Oregon after he entered the portal in the wake of Dante Moore‘s decision to return to the Ducks. The other major pickup for the Bulldogs was Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams. Georgia focused more on retention yet still made quality additions.

66. Auburn

Alex Golesh (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Top transfer in: South Florida QB Byrum Brown

Total transfers in: 39

Total transfers out: 36

Alex Golesh had a lot of work to do, but luckily some of his better South Florida players were able to join him on the Plains. Losing Coleman was a significant blow for the Tigers, but Auburn added one of Brown’s top targets in Keshaun Singleton and a number of players from around the country in an effort to create a playable roster in year one.