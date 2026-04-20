Where the Texas roster stands with John Clark and Anthon McDermott returning
Texas forwards John Clark and Anthon McDermott both announced they will return to the Longhorns for the 2026-27 season on Monday. Texas now has 11 confirmed players joining Sean Miller’s roster for 2026-27 with a couple of pending decisions remaining.
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Clark did not suit up for the Longhorns in 2025-26, redshirting while recovering from a high school injury.
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The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Clark was ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 11 power forward, and the No. 5 player in Missouri in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Clark as the No. 97 overall prospect, the No. 22 power forward, and the No. 6 player in Missouri. Clark played at Link Academy his senior year but started his prep career at Klein (Texas) Cain.
McDermott played in seven games in 2025-26 after redshirting the previous year.
Center Lewis Obiorah has not yet announced his return. Dailyn Swain, who has declared for the NBA Draft, has left the door open for a return to college.
The roster at a glance
Confirmed coming back (3)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
Eligible to return (2)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft
- C Lewis Obiorah
Added via the portal (4)
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Elyjah Freeman, Auburn: 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Entered portal (4)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg