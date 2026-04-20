Where the Texas roster stands with John Clark and Anthon McDermott returning

Texas forwards John Clark and Anthon McDermott both announced they will return to the Longhorns for the 2026-27 season on Monday. Texas now has 11 confirmed players joining Sean Miller’s roster for 2026-27 with a couple of pending decisions remaining.

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Clark did not suit up for the Longhorns in 2025-26, redshirting while recovering from a high school injury.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Clark was ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 11 power forward, and the No. 5 player in Missouri in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Clark as the No. 97 overall prospect, the No. 22 power forward, and the No. 6 player in Missouri. Clark played at Link Academy his senior year but started his prep career at Klein (Texas) Cain.

McDermott played in seven games in 2025-26 after redshirting the previous year.

Center Lewis Obiorah has not yet announced his return. Dailyn Swain, who has declared for the NBA Draft, has left the door open for a return to college.

The roster at a glance

Confirmed coming back (3)

Eligible to return (2)

F Dailyn Swain : 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft

: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft C Lewis Obiorah

Added via the portal (4)

The 2026 class (4)

W Austin Goosby : No. 58 per Rivals

: No. 58 per Rivals F Bo Ogden : No. 45 per Rivals

: No. 45 per Rivals G Joe Sterling : No. 138 per Rivals

: No. 138 per Rivals C Coleman Elkins: Unranked

Out of eligibility (6)

Entered portal (4)