Where, when Steve Sarkisian and Texas players will be speaking today at SEC Media Days

Here’s the schedule for Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, and Trevor Goosby today at SEC Media Days. Inside Texas will be on the scene with complete coverage both on InsideTexas.com and on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel.

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Here’s the timing on when you can expect updates from Inside Texas and who the Longhorns in attendance will be talking to. All times Central.

1:00-1:10 – SEC Radio

1:10-1:20 – SiriusXM (Channel 84, updates on Inside Texas if carried live)

1:35-1:50 – Electronic Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

1:55-2:25 – Main Media (SEC Network, updates on Inside Texas)

3:35-3:50 – SEC Network Set (SEC Network with Paul Finebaum, updates on Inside Texas)

12:45-12:55 – Electronic Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

1:50-2:00 – SiriusXM (Channel 84, updates on Inside Texas if carried live)

2:00-2:10 – SEC Radio

2:35-2:55 – Main Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

1:10-1:20 – SEC Radio

1:20-1:30 – SiriusXM (Channel 84, updates on Inside Texas if carried live)

2:20-2:30 – Electronic Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

2:35-2:55 – Main Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

2:10-2:20 – Electronic Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

2:35-2:55 – Main Media (Updates on Inside Texas)

3:15-3:25 – SiriusXM (Channel 84, updates on Inside Texas if carried live)

3:25-3:35 – SEC Radio

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