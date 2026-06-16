Where will Dailyn Swain go in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Texas Longhorns have a strong NBA Draft history dating back to the 1980s and only improved as time went on. The Rick Barnes era saw plenty of high-caliber professional talents come through, including future Hall of Fame member Kevin Durant as well as plenty of other high-profile prospects. Last year, Texas added their 26th first-round pick to the NBA with the no. 6 overall selection of SEC Freshman of the Year Tre Johnson by the Washington Wizards, adding to a lineage of pro Longhorns that have cleared over $2 billion in combined earnings since the year 2000 alone.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

Texas has another likely top 30 pick in this year’s draft: elite two-way wing Dailyn Swain, who averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 stocks on 54.2% from the field, has been projected in the mid-teens to the late 20s, one of the largest ranges for any player in the class.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Swain has the perfect build for a perimeter wing; he shares some similarities to now-champion Josh Hart of the New York Knicks but even adds a facilitation element (led Texas in assists this season). He fits the archetype for many championship teams of the last several years, each of whom has employed physical forwards that can rebound from the perimeter (Boston had Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown; Oklahoma City had Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, and Alex Caruso; New York had Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges).

Clearly a crucial position for any team with championship aspirations, a jumbo wing that can create is exactly how most would describe Swain. Considering the strength of this draft class, however, he is not a lock to go in the top 20.

So where do most mocks have him?

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: no. 18 to Charlotte

CBS Sports has Swain being drafted 18th overall to the Hornets, who need defensive help on the perimeter given their current lineup (LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller at the 1-2-3). He could also be viewed as a potential Miles Bridges replacement, as Bridges’ contract is up in 2027.

Steph Noh, Sporting News/Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: no. 21 to Detroit

This is a bit of a surprising projection given the Pistons’ duo of recently drafted defensive-minded wings (Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland), as well as their lack of general shooting ability and spacing around Cade Cunningham. Still, they need off-ball facilitation, something that Swain can provide playing off of Cunningham on the perimeter.

Jeremy Woo, ESPN: no. 26 to Denver

Swain would find himself in an excellent position to develop his catch-and-shoot skill in Denver, where he would be playing alongside the genius of Nikola Jokic. Considering that the Nuggets struggled defensively at times this past year, Swain could provide both defensive playmaking as well as offensive facilitation for Denver, who is aiming to get themselves back into championship contention.

Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo! Sports: no. 13 to Miami

O’Connor projects Swain in the lottery to the Heat, the only mainstream draft writer to do so. He is absolutely a fit with Miami’s culture of defensive-minded basketball and adds size to a lineup that could use it on the perimeter. Learning under Erik Spoelstra could be a major benefit to a young player like Swain, who has untapped potential on the defensive end of the floor as a disruptor. Though it would be considered a bit of a reach due to shooting and turnover concerns, Swain could end up being a player that returns a lot of value, even at pick 13.

My Thoughts

I tend to agree with Adam Finkelstein’s projection of 18th overall to the Hornets – Charlotte has two draft picks in the teens and need someone to replace Bridges as well as someone that can handle and distribute off the bench without being a liability on the defensive end.

Swain would also be joining a very fun young team with plenty of local support; the Hornets’ fan reaction during the play-in series is an indication of what that franchise can become to that city, and it would be a great experience for someone like Swain who is coming off of such a fun run in the NCAA Tournament.

Ideally, he lands there, or somewhere similar. He is a player with a high floor that will likely be able to contribute immediately, making him attractive to teams that are on the cusp of competition. Another place I have seen rumored is Philadelphia, where he could play with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid.

Regardless of where he ends up, Swain has the potential to be a rock-solid starter and two-way wing that can help raise a team’s floor. The question is whether he can eventually raise their ceiling as well.