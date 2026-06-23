Where will Texas Star F Dailyn Swain go in tonight's NBA Draft?

The countdown is over! The NBA Draft is here.

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For fans of some of the most unfortunate fanbases (I’m looking at you, Washington), nights like tonight are some of the very best. The hopes of finding a new franchise cornerstone or a hidden gem often outweigh the joy of actual basketball put onto the hardwood come the start of the season.

But it’s also a tremendous opportunity for the players, who get to hear their names called in front of millions of viewers, confirming that their hard work has led to dreams coming true.

Last year, Texas Basketball was at the forefront of the NBA Draft, as No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson headed to the Washington Wizards after an unreal display of scoring in Austin for just one season.

The Longhorns will be back in the first round again tonight, as former Xavier transfer F Dailyn Swain is a near lock for a first-round selection.

Swain joined head coach Sean Miller in Austin after a strong sophomore campaign at Xavier, but truly blossomed into a star at Texas.

Swain averaged 17.3 points, a six PPG upgrade, and 7.5 rebounds with 3.6 assists as the lead playmaker in the SEC, helping Texas advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

His play in the SEC, in particular, shot him up draft boards to where he is now.

But where is that spot, and what location is the right fit for the rim-attacking wing?

Swain’s strengths are clear: he’s arguably the best slasher in the draft class, and his size (6-foot-6½ with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan) profiles perfectly for a modern, switchable NBA wing defender.

Top draft prospects that self-created rim FGA at the highest rate…



One of the most important traits in hoops if you can do it efficiently. pic.twitter.com/gEVOBKFN1P — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 19, 2026

Add on his athleticism, rebounding excellence, and a touch of playmaking, and Swain is a clear first-round talent.

But no prospect is perfect, and Swain has some clear struggles, specifically behind the arc.

Swain shot 34% from three on modest volume, and defenders rarely respected his shot outside of the corner. His inability to currently space at a high level, plus some questions about his actual defensive production, not his ceiling, have come into play.

At points in this process, Swain seemed like a potential lottery pick.

But as we’ve gone through the combine, it feels like 13 players are near locks to go above him: the big four at the top, the four point guards, the three Michigan bigs, and Arizona’s Brayden Burries and Washington’s Hannes Steinbach.

Swain then joins a pool of about eight players with varying degrees of risk and reward who will likely populate most or all of the next 12 picks.

IT hasn’t seen Swain go below pick 25 in a long time, and has seen him as high as pick 15. That’s an easy range to identify the Longhorn forward in.

The OKC Thunder at 17 seem like an ideal early fit.

The Thunder are one of the deepest teams in the league, but last year showed two things: 1. They need a bit more scoring help, and 2. they need rookies who are ready to play early with rising salary cap concerns.

Having just traded Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder are in need of another true forward/wing, and one that may bring a bit more on-ball scoring. Swain fits that mold perfectly, and that’s an ideal team to learn how to be a plus defender on. The Athletic just recently mocked him there.

Speaking of Western Conference Finals teams, let’s stick close to Austin and note the San Antonio Spurs.

If there was one clear weakness in the Spurs run to the Finals, it’s that the team had zero size and forward versatility when matching up against the likes of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on the Knicks. The Spurs’ No. 1 priority at pick 20 is a forward, and Swain fits that bill to a tee. Imagine Swain running off screens as Victor Wembanyama feeds him for easy finishes at the rim.

Lastly, the Philadelphia 76ers at pick 22 seem like a reasonable floor to expect for Swain. Given that they already have primary creators in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and a rising star guard in VJ Edgecombe, they need wing help and someone that can defend and handle the ball for the second unit.

Given his general projected draft spot and big board rankings, it would be odd seeing him fall much later than that and behind players that are generally viewed as inferior prospects. ESPN has him ranked 23rd, but The Ringer has him 17th, Tankathon at 20th, and The Athletic has him all the way up at 14th.

Swain’s earliest pick range feels like it’s in that 16–17 range, as the Bucks at 13 will look for a younger player, the Hornets need size more than anything, and the Bulls are probably more in the market for a better shooter or a traditional center.

Keep an eye out for Memphis, who might like his identity match and take a swing on his upside as a potential rebuilder.

But if you had to narrow it down to two teams, it feels like Swain is in a great spot to stay in the South Central and play for one of the two main title threats in the West next year, either with the Thunder or the Spurs.

The NBA Draft begins tonight at 7 P.M. CST on ESPN and ABC.