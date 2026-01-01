Skip to main content
Texas
Which Texas Longhorns defensive players had the most snaps in the 2025 season?

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89

After looking at the offense, which defensive and special teams players saw the most action in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns?

All numbers via Pro Football Focus

  • S Jelani McDonald – 735
  • DB Graceson Littleton – 616
  • EDGE Colin Simmons – 615
  • S Michael Taaffe – 600
  • CB Malik Muhammad – 593
  • LB Anthony Hill Jr. – 563
  • CB Jaylon Guilbeau – 548
  • LB Trey Moore – 486
  • DT Hero Kanu – 476
  • LB Liona Lefau – 462
  • LB Ty’Anthony Smith – 450
  • EDGE Ethan Burke – 378
  • DT Alex January – 345
  • DT Maraad Watson – 320
  • DT Cole Brevard – 299
  • DB Xavier Filsaime – 293
  • EDGE/LB Brad Spence – 264
  • EDGE Lance Jackson – 261
  • CB Kade Phillips – 256
  • S Derek Williams – 204
  • EDGE Zina Umeozulu – 203
  • CB Kobe Black – 199
  • CB Warren Roberson -187
  • DT Travis Shaw – 184
  • EDGE Colton Vasek – 121
  • CB Wardell Mack – 104
  • DL Justus Terry – 74
  • S Jonah Williams – 71
  • S Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 66
  • DT Lavon Johnson – 63
  • LB Elijah Barnes – 43
  • DL Melvin Hills III – 28
  • EDGE Smith Orogbo – 21
  • LB Marshall Landwehr – 20
  • DL Josiah Sharma – 19
  • LB Jonathan Cunningham – 16
  • LB Brady Sarkisian – 10

Under 10

  • DT Myron Charles
  • CB Caleb chester
  • S Zelus Hicks
  • CB Santana wilson
  • LB Eric Garza
  • S Graham Gillespie
  • S Ziky Umeozulu
  • DL Isaiah Coleman

Top 10 Longhorns in special teams snaps

  1. Ty’Anthony Smith – 251
  2. Warren Roberson – 240
  3. Marshall Landwehr – 228
  4. Ryan Niblett – 219
  5. Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 215
  6. Liona Lefau – 181
  7. Colton Vasek – 158
  8. Derek Williams – 141
  9. Spencer Shannon – 130
  10. Lance St. Louis and Jack Bouwmeester – 124

