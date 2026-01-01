Which Texas Longhorns defensive players had the most snaps in the 2025 season?
After looking at the offense, which defensive and special teams players saw the most action in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns?
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]
All numbers via Pro Football Focus
- S Jelani McDonald – 735
- DB Graceson Littleton – 616
- EDGE Colin Simmons – 615
- S Michael Taaffe – 600
- CB Malik Muhammad – 593
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. – 563
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau – 548
- LB Trey Moore – 486
- DT Hero Kanu – 476
- LB Liona Lefau – 462
- LB Ty’Anthony Smith – 450
- EDGE Ethan Burke – 378
- DT Alex January – 345
- DT Maraad Watson – 320
- DT Cole Brevard – 299
- DB Xavier Filsaime – 293
- EDGE/LB Brad Spence – 264
- EDGE Lance Jackson – 261
- CB Kade Phillips – 256
- S Derek Williams – 204
- EDGE Zina Umeozulu – 203
- CB Kobe Black – 199
- CB Warren Roberson -187
- DT Travis Shaw – 184
- EDGE Colton Vasek – 121
- CB Wardell Mack – 104
- DL Justus Terry – 74
- S Jonah Williams – 71
- S Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 66
- DT Lavon Johnson – 63
- LB Elijah Barnes – 43
- DL Melvin Hills III – 28
- EDGE Smith Orogbo – 21
- LB Marshall Landwehr – 20
- DL Josiah Sharma – 19
- LB Jonathan Cunningham – 16
- LB Brady Sarkisian – 10
Under 10
- DT Myron Charles
- CB Caleb chester
- S Zelus Hicks
- CB Santana wilson
- LB Eric Garza
- S Graham Gillespie
- S Ziky Umeozulu
- DL Isaiah Coleman
Top 10 Longhorns in special teams snaps
- Ty’Anthony Smith – 251
- Warren Roberson – 240
- Marshall Landwehr – 228
- Ryan Niblett – 219
- Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 215
- Liona Lefau – 181
- Colton Vasek – 158
- Derek Williams – 141
- Spencer Shannon – 130
- Lance St. Louis and Jack Bouwmeester – 124
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.