Which Texas Longhorns defensive players had the most snaps in the 2025 season?

After looking at the offense, which defensive and special teams players saw the most action in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns?

All numbers via Pro Football Focus

S Jelani McDonald – 735

DB Graceson Littleton – 616

EDGE Colin Simmons – 615

S Michael Taaffe – 600

CB Malik Muhammad – 593

LB Anthony Hill Jr. – 563

CB Jaylon Guilbeau – 548

LB Trey Moore – 486

DT Hero Kanu – 476

LB Liona Lefau – 462

LB Ty’Anthony Smith – 450

EDGE Ethan Burke – 378

DT Alex January – 345

DT Maraad Watson – 320

DT Cole Brevard – 299

DB Xavier Filsaime – 293

EDGE/LB Brad Spence – 264

EDGE Lance Jackson – 261

CB Kade Phillips – 256

S Derek Williams – 204

EDGE Zina Umeozulu – 203

CB Kobe Black – 199

CB Warren Roberson -187

DT Travis Shaw – 184

EDGE Colton Vasek – 121

CB Wardell Mack – 104

DL Justus Terry – 74

S Jonah Williams – 71

S Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 66

DT Lavon Johnson – 63

LB Elijah Barnes – 43

DL Melvin Hills III – 28

EDGE Smith Orogbo – 21

LB Marshall Landwehr – 20

DL Josiah Sharma – 19

LB Jonathan Cunningham – 16

LB Brady Sarkisian – 10

Under 10

DT Myron Charles

CB Caleb chester

S Zelus Hicks

CB Santana wilson

LB Eric Garza

S Graham Gillespie

S Ziky Umeozulu

DL Isaiah Coleman

Top 10 Longhorns in special teams snaps

Ty’Anthony Smith – 251 Warren Roberson – 240 Marshall Landwehr – 228 Ryan Niblett – 219 Jordon Johnson-Rubell – 215 Liona Lefau – 181 Colton Vasek – 158 Derek Williams – 141 Spencer Shannon – 130 Lance St. Louis and Jack Bouwmeester – 124

