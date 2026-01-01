Which Texas Longhorns offensive player had the most snaps in the 2025 season?
With 13 games in the books, which Texas Longhorns player on Steve Sarkisian’s offense had the most action during the 2025 season?
All numbers via Pro Football Focus
- RT Brandon Baker – 873
- LT Trevor Goosby – 847
- QB Arch Manning – 840
- RG DJ Campbell – 831
- TE Jack Endries – 690
- iOL Cole Hutson – 645
- WR Ryan Wingo – 643
- OC Connor Robertson – 557
- WR Parker Livingstone – 540
- WR DeAndre Moore – 416
- RB Quintrevion Wisner – 412
- WR Emmett Mosley – 361
- OG Connor Stroh – 310
- OL Nick Brooks – 221
- TE Spencer Shannon – 207
- TE Jordan Washington – 204
- WR Daylan McCutcheon – 173
- RB Christian Clark – 172
- RB CJ Baxter – 161
- TE Nick Townsend – 112
- OL Neto Umeozulu – 76
- RB Jerrick Gibson – 74
- WR/HB Ryan Niblett – 67
- RB James Simon – 49
- WR Kaliq Lockett – 43
- QB Matthew Caldwell – 43
- WR Aaron Butler – 40
- OL Nate Kibble – 43
- TE Emaree Winston – 27
- WR Jaime Ffrench – 22
- OL Jaydon Chatman – 15
- OL Daniel Cruz – 14
- WR/RB Michael Terry – 13
- OL Jordan Coleman – 11
- WR Rett Andersen – 10
- QB KJ Lacey – 4
- WR Bryce Chambers – 1
- QB Joe Tatum – 1
- RB Colin Page – 1
- WR Quinn Merritt – 1
- WR Hamilton McMartin – 1
- OL Rick McBroom – 1
- Total – 888
Texas just completed a 9-3 regular season with losses to Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia and was left out of the College Football Playoff despite wins over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. It’s the first time since 2022 that the Longhorns have been left out of the College Football Playoff and failed to play for its conference championship.
The Longhorns will have plenty to do in the offseason ahead of 2026, including preparing for what is likely Arch Manning’s final season plus replacing defensive standouts like Michael Taaffe, Ethan Burke, and several others.
The program will be making changes throughout the offseason after signing the No. 10 class according to Rivals. The transfer portal opens on January 2, and the Longhorns will undoubtedly be active in that portion of the talent acquisition cycle.
