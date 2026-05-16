Who are the highest rated recruits Steve Sarkisian has signed at Texas?

2027 Libertyville (Ill.) tight end Brock Williams, who committed to Texas on Friday, is the highest-ranked tight end to commit to the Longhorns. Williams checks in as the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.

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But is he the highest-rated tight end? And who are the highest-rated players at each position to commit to Steve Sarkisian?

We take a look at the best of the best Sarkisian and company have signed or have commitments from using the ratings created by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

QB

Prospect: Arch Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman

Class: 2023

Rating: 99.53

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 overall

RB

Prospect: CJ Baxter, RB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Class: 2023

Rating: 97.26

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30 overall

WR

Prospect: Kaliq Lockett, WR, Sachse (Texas)

Class: 2025

Rating: 97.68

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 overall

TE

Prospect: Nick Townsend, TE, Spring (Texas) Dekaney

Class: 2025

Rating: 94.33

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 93 overall

OT

Prospect: Kelvin Banks, OT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

Class: 2022

Rating: 97.49

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22 overall

IOL

Prospect: DJ Campbell, IOL, Arlington (Texas) Bowie

Class: 2022

Rating: 98.26

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 overall

DL

Prospect: Justus Terry, DL, Manchester (Ga.)

Class: 2025

Rating: 98.15

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 overall

EDGE

Prospect: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Duncanville (Texas)

Class: 2024

Rating: 98.36

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 overall

LB

Prospect: Anthony Hill, LB, Denton (Texas) Ryan

Class: 2023

Rating: 97.87

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 overall

S

Prospect: Jonah Williams, S, Galveston (Texas) Ball

Class: 2025

Rating: 98.76

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 overall

CB

Prospect: Kade Phillips, CB, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower

Class: 2025

Rating: 97.11

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 overall

ATH

Prospect: Jermaine Bishop Jr., ATH, Willis (Texas)

Class: 2026

Rating: 95.34

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 61 overall