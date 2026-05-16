Who are the highest rated recruits Steve Sarkisian has signed at Texas?
2027 Libertyville (Ill.) tight end Brock Williams, who committed to Texas on Friday, is the highest-ranked tight end to commit to the Longhorns. Williams checks in as the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
But is he the highest-rated tight end? And who are the highest-rated players at each position to commit to Steve Sarkisian?
We take a look at the best of the best Sarkisian and company have signed or have commitments from using the ratings created by the Rivals Industry Ranking.
QB
Prospect: Arch Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman
Class: 2023
Rating: 99.53
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 overall
RB
Prospect: CJ Baxter, RB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Class: 2023
Rating: 97.26
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30 overall
WR
Prospect: Kaliq Lockett, WR, Sachse (Texas)
Class: 2025
Rating: 97.68
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 overall
TE
Prospect: Nick Townsend, TE, Spring (Texas) Dekaney
Class: 2025
Rating: 94.33
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 93 overall
OT
Prospect: Kelvin Banks, OT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek
Class: 2022
Rating: 97.49
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22 overall
IOL
Prospect: DJ Campbell, IOL, Arlington (Texas) Bowie
Class: 2022
Rating: 98.26
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 overall
- 1
Suspect arrested in Ahmad Hardy shooting investigation
- 2
Elliot Cadeau to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to Michigan
- 3New
Alberto Mendoza will 'most likely' start at QB for GT
- 4
Five Star Plus+ OL Mark Matthews details Texas A&M commitment
- 5
Charles Woodson Jr. commits to Michigan
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
DL
Prospect: Justus Terry, DL, Manchester (Ga.)
Class: 2025
Rating: 98.15
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 overall
EDGE
Prospect: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Duncanville (Texas)
Class: 2024
Rating: 98.36
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 overall
LB
Prospect: Anthony Hill, LB, Denton (Texas) Ryan
Class: 2023
Rating: 97.87
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 overall
S
Prospect: Jonah Williams, S, Galveston (Texas) Ball
Class: 2025
Rating: 98.76
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 overall
CB
Prospect: Kade Phillips, CB, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower
Class: 2025
Rating: 97.11
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 overall
ATH
Prospect: Jermaine Bishop Jr., ATH, Willis (Texas)
Class: 2026
Rating: 95.34
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 61 overall