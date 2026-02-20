Who will be college football's first $15 million man?

The Indianapolis Star reported Friday that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has a new contract worth an average of $13.2 million per year that keeps him in Bloomington through 2033. Cignetti, the leader of a Hoosiers program that went from 3-9 in 2023 to 16-0 national champions in 2025, is now one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

Who else is in his stratosphere? Using data from USA Today and recent reports, here are a few of highest paid coaches in college football.

Kirby Smart, Georgia – $13.28 million

According to USA Today data, Smart, who signed a 10-year extension in 2024, is paid $13.28 million per year. His buyout is fully guaranteed through the 2028 season. After that point, his buyout is 85% of the remaining contract.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana – $13.2 million

Cignetti authored the greatest turnaround in college football history by taking the program with the third most losses in college football and bringing it to the mountaintop.

Source tells me and @michaelniziolek Curt Cignetti has agreed a new contract worth an average of $13.2 million per year. Deal still runs through 2033. Cignetti one of three coaches (Kiffin, Kirby) with a known contract of $13 million-plus: https://t.co/t8WMFqzYQe #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 20, 2026

Lane Kiffin, LSU – $13 million

Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million contract with LSU after several interesting seasons as head coach of Ole Miss. However, if Kiffin wins a national title while in Baton Rouge, his contract mandates that he becomes the highest-paid head coach in FBS.

Ryan Day, Ohio State – $12 million

Day inked a new deal after winning the 2024 national championship that keeps him in Columbus through the 2031 season.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson – $11.5 million

Swinney’s dip in performance has not coincided with a dip in salary. He remains one of the highest-paid coaches despite his program going from one of the very best in the sport to fluctuations more typical of Tommy Bowden.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas – $11 million

Sarkisian and Texas agreed to a new contract in 2025 after the Longhorns made back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals. Sarkisian’s initial salary was $5.2 million in 2021 as part of his initial six-year, $34.2 million deal.

Dan Lanning, Oregon – $10.6 million

Lanning and Oregon are tied together for the foreseeable future. Not only is he paid handsomely, he would owe the Ducks $20 million if he were to leave for another program or the NFL.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama – $10.5 million

DeBoer joined the $10 million club when he jumped from Washington to Alabama after the 2023 season. When Nick Saban retired, it was after he was paid $11.4 million in the 2023 season.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina – $10 million

Not much bang for the buck happening in Chapel Hill. Belichick is in the second year of a five-year deal, but only the first three seasons are guaranteed.

Lincoln Riley, USC

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

USC and Notre Dame are private institutions, so the dollar figure each school pays to its respective head coach is not fully known. However, both are believed to make around $10-11 million per season.

Who could top $15 million?

The $15 million head coach club is extremely exclusive. In the NFL, seven coaches make that much or more according to data collected by Sportico.

Even across other sports, only three other head coaches make $15 million or more. All three are in the NBA.

Steve Kerr , Golden State – $17.5 million

, Golden State – $17.5 million Eric Spoelstra , Miami – $15 million

, Miami – $15 million Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers – $15 million

Could college football have someone join their company? The answer seems to depend on if one of Smart, Cignetti, or Kiffin win the title this upcoming season. Of course, if anyone in the $10 million range who hasn’t yet won a national title jumps up and wins the CFP, they’d likely use that trio’s salary as a bargaining chip to join a tier that has just 10 names on it at the current moment.

In doing so, they’d be the first from college football to make it to that point.