Who's next at running back for the Texas Longhorns

With Quintrevion Wisner heading to the transfer portal, and CJ Baxter planning to do the same, what is available to Texas at running back as it heads to Orlando, Fla. for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl?

Eric Nahlin wrote earlier this morning…

As far as the bowl game goes, this creates a great opportunity for James Simon, Christian Clark, Ryan Niblett, and Michael Terry. Any one of those four could pave the way for 2026 reps with a strong performance.

Those are names that have been further down the depth chart, and there are even a couple of players on that list who have moonlighted at other positions this season. For those young players, the Citrus Bowl is a big time opportunity to show they can handle RB1a or RB1b responsibilities.

First things first, the second leading rusher behind Wisner for the Longhorns was quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns signal-caller has rushed 83 times for 244 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He hasn’t hit double-digit rushing attempts in Texas’ last four games, but he had 11 rushes versus Kentucky and 10 carries against Mississippi State. His season high in rushing yards was 53 versus Texas A&M, and 35 of those yards were on his late game-sealing touchdown run.

After that? It’s either a youth movement or an opportunity for a player who has played a versatile role.

In terms of rushing yards, the next available back for the Longhorns (after Wisner, Manning, Baxter, and Jerrick Gibson) is Clark.

This season, Clark has 35 carries for 131 yards and a score. He also has four receptions for 57 yards. His lone touchdown was against Sam Houston in a game where he had 13 carries for 62 yards plus one reception for 16 yards.

After Clark is a true freshman in Simon. Simon’s last touches were against Oklahoma, but he was the bell-cow back against UTEP earlier in the year. Versus the Miners and against Sam Houston, Simon had 26 total rushes for 117 yards plus two receptions.

Following Clark and Simon are two players who have filled hybrid roles for the Horns this season. First is Niblett.

Niblett, an All-American as a punt returner, hasn’t had many standard down touches this campaign. He has five rushes for 15 yards and and eight catches for 60 yards in 2025.

Behind Niblett is Terry. Following a switch from wide receiver, Terry has been at running back for most of 2025. Terry has only played in one game this year with six snaps versus Sam Houston. He recorded no stats.

The last time Texas was in a non-College Football Playoff game in the postseason in 2022, Steve Sarkisian had Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks available with Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson opting out of the bowl game. Keilan Robinson had 14 total touches for 67 yards and Brooks notched eight touches for 55 yards. Brooks had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score in a 27-20 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Texas’ young running backs will have the chance to tote the rock on New Years Eve at 2 p.m. versus the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.