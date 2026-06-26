Why has Texas Baseball been so quiet in the pitching market of the transfer portal?

With just four days until the transfer portal closes for entrants, Texas Baseball has one glaring difference in its transfer portal approach compared to the rest of the SEC.

The Longhorns, despite adding three exciting portal bats and a fourth role player on offense, have not added a single pitcher in the transfer portal.

It’s a bit unheralded; Texas took two portal relievers last year, and the only other major competitors in the SEC without multiple arm additions are Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. It’s no surprise that the Sooners, fresh off a title run with three key freshmen arms, are being stingy with their recruitment process.

But why is Texas so hesitant to make additions? Are they missing out on their pursuits, or are they not pursuing at all?

There are two primary factors at play here.

Portal Talent

This year’s pitching group is not good, flat out.

Last year saw players like (trigger warning) Joey Volchko, Tomas Valincius, Jake Marciano, Dylan Vigue and more headline the 2025 portal class. These were players ranked in the top 15 of 64Analytics’ transfer portal rankings who ended up as Friday starters or very important pieces of good staffs.

This year, we’d wager that not a single primary contender in the SEC has added their Friday starter through the portal.

Landon Hood was a great get by LSU, but he’s likely a leverage reliever with multi-inning capabilities. Trey Morris could be Florida’s No. 2, and Texas probably wishes he had ended up making it to Austin instead of Corvallis last year, but outside of these two, we aren’t talking about program and conference-title-race-defining arms.

This is 64Analytics’ top pitcher prospects currently in the portal. Frankly, they are very wrong with some of their evaluations, but it’s still a gauge. Just three total are ending up at premier SEC programs, and though Shineflew could be Mississippi State’s Friday guy by February, he doesn’t have the superstar identity of Volchko or Valincius coming from the ACC last year.

As a result, Texas hasn’t been very enamored with the talent in this year’s crop. From what we’ve collected, Hood would’ve been their only major target had LSU not been extremely fast on his recruitment.

Trust in the group

There’s also a feeling within the clubhouse, now entering the third year of pitching coach Max Weiner’s tenure in Austin, that they don’t want to step over what he’s built in Austin.

It hasn’t been a perfect two years for Texas’ pitching staff, but the talent progression is undeniable. Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart were First Team All-Americans as underclassmen. Luke Harrison and Ruger Riojas rounded into great starting pitchers in their final year on campus. Brett Crossland, Brody Walls and Michael Winter have already flashed as true freshmen. Texas has seen good development from the likes of Ethan Walker, Thomas Burns and Haiden Leffew from the portal.

There’s a ton of trust in Weiner’s ability to evaluate pitching talent and make sure the best players are toting the rubber for Texas.

Yes, there were times of annoyance throughout the year, particularly with Friday blown leads and the two series losses against A&M and Tennessee, but overall, this was one of the best staffs in the nation. Texas finished 10th in ERA, with just three teams ahead making the super regional round. Texas had a top-five unit last year, overall.

Texas is expected to lose 49% of SEC innings thrown last year, but three-fourths of that comes strictly from starting pitchers Riojas and Harrison.

But the Longhorns really aren’t in the market for starters, similar to how it was last offseason when they only returned Harrison and sort of Riojas from the 2025 staff.

The Volantis-Cozart 1-2 is going to be the best in the nation heading into the year, and the staff believes Winter has star potential written all over him. The Tuesday role will likely go to the most deserving true freshman. That’s where we first learned about Cozart’s dominance in 2026.

The bullpen is definitely a question without Cozart.

Crossland and Walls should be anywhere from good to very good, and those aren’t the type of live arms you can find in the portal.

It’s more likely than not that Haiden Leffew returns for his second year at Texas as an improved leverage lefty arm, but that likelihood is around 60-40. Funky lefty Ethan Walker will return and see his role increase, too.

Then there’s a trove of really exciting young arms who will make their case for big-time roles in the bullpen. Texas wanted to see more of Jack McKernan (injury) and Kaleb Rogers (late rise) in 2025, and those two will certainly have responsibilities in this bullpen or as a Tuesday starter.

Texas also still has Hudson Hamilton, a veteran righty with a ton of movement, returning, and the Max Weiner special: freshman talents.

Weiner has developed the nation’s best freshman pitcher for two years in a row, alongside the likes of Crossland, Walls, Winter, and even freshman-year Jason Flores, who showed a ton of promise.

Texas has a lot of arms it expects to make it to campus, but keep an eye out for three in the draft process.

LHP Brody Bumila, RHP Cooper Harris and RHP Trey Rangel have freshman impact DNA written all over them, but they will be top targets in the draft.

If the massive 6-foot-10, 99 MPH-throwing Bumila somehow made it to campus, not a soul would care about a lack of transfers. He’s less likely, and Texas would honestly be happy with just one of Rangel or Harris. This trio is the one where we could see a Day 1 contributor in leverage bullpen situations.

Texas isn’t completely closed off from the portal; they would be interested in any pitcher that fills a niche for them.

That was Ethan Walker two offseasons ago with his wonky delivery, and it could be another unheralded arm later on.

Weiner likes contrast, which is what Walker has brought from his lefty submarine arm angle. Maybe that looks like a sinker-baller righty who specializes in rolling double plays. It could be a sweeper specialist with a limited arsenal past that and a fastball, but with 20-plus inches of horizontal break, who cares?

Texas also wouldn’t say no to any pitcher with a nasty changeup, as those are always beneficial to have at this level. Were Leffew to leave for the draft, another power lefty may be needed. Experience would also be appreciated, given Texas’ youth in the bullpen.

This isn’t to say Texas won’t add in the portal. I’d expect at least one to two names before it’s all said and done, but Jim Schlossnagle and Weiner don’t feel a true need for help, given Weiner’s ability to recruit the right kind of talent to Texas.