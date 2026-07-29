Why it's been a long time coming for Tyler Horka to cover the Longhorns for Inside Texas

I’ll never escape the lonely landscape between Lawrence and Kansas City.

The first time I ever traversed it, I was fired up. Another Saturday covering college football in another place I’d never been before. As a 21-year-old college kid working for The Daily Texan, you can’t ask for much more. The morning drive to a stadium on Saturday is more potent than a strong blend of black coffee.

It was on that day — Nov. 19, 2016 — when I found out first-hand what it’s like to cover the totality of college football, however. As in, what it’s like when a head coach loses a game he won’t ever recover from.

Kansas beat Texas, 24-21, in overtime. The Longhorns had an ESPN win probability as high as 95.6 late in the fourth quarter and still lost. The goal posts went in the water. Charlie Strong had as awkward of a postgame press conference as I can remember. And I drove Joe Cook from the stadium to our hotels in K.C. in mostly silence, him refreshing his phone to see if Strong had been fired on the spot and me staring at the dark road ahead — the one that was sunlight and glistening in promise hours earlier — wondering what the future held.

For Strong, it was indeed a firing after the season finale against TCU — Horned Frogs 31, Longhorns 9. For Cook, it was another decade of doing his thing for Inside Texas. And man, was he dang good at that. He’s going to be a dang good lawyer, too. For me, it was a graduation from the University of Texas at Austin in May of 2018 after an internship at NFL Network in the summer of 2017 and another at Sports Illustrated in the fall of that year.

Texas football has lived many lives since then, and so have I. Our paths always felt like they were convergent, but it sure did take some time for them to collide.

I covered Mississippi State for the Clarion Ledger for three years right out of college. That’s where I sharpened my beat writing skills and really grasped all that comes with covering a school’s every athletic endeavor. I was a one-man show at the Ledger, balancing football, both basketball teams and baseball, which is just as much religion in the Magnolia State as it is in the Lone Star State. Maybe even more so.

For the last five years, I’ve been a part of a larger staff covering Notre Dame for Blue & Gold Illustrated, which is also a part of the On3 network. This is where I’ve learned how to be a team player and work off of my coworkers to provide the most comprehensive coverage of a university’s athletics program. It should be a seamless transition to Inside Texas, an outlet I see many similarities in compared to Blue & Gold.

The first ever college football game I covered for the Texan way back when was Notre Dame at Texas. The 2016 season opener. Texas might not have actually been back but Texas actually won that game. We almost got Texas vs. Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship game, but as it turned out that wasn’t meant to be.

This, me working at Inside Texas, is most definitely meant to be.

It’s been a long time coming, and I intend on staying here for a long time.

Many thanks to Eric Nahlin for giving me this opportunity, and I cannot wait to be a part of his hardworking staff. It’s the best in the business covering the Texas Longhorns, and I’ll do my best every day to uphold the incredible standard that’s been established by Joe, Eric and everyone else here — even if it means covering catastrophes like the one in Lawrence a decade ago.

The program seems far removed from that, though, and I am far removed from the places I’ve been since then. I am back home.