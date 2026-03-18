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Why Matas Vokietatis is Texas' true X-Factor in the NCAA Tournament

by: Evan Vieth2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2026-03-17T213733.867
Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) leaps for the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Texas needs to keep star center Matas Vokietatis out of foul trouble, and in control, if they want any hopes of winning in March

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