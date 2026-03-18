Why Matas Vokietatis is Texas' true X-Factor in the NCAA Tournament

Why Matas Vokietatis is Texas' true X-Factor in the NCAA Tournamentby: Evan Vieth2 hours agoRead In AppMar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) leaps for the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesTexas needs to keep star center Matas Vokietatis out of foul trouble, and in control, if they want any hopes of winning in March