Why Ruger Riojas is Texas Baseball's Friday Starter

Heading into the offseason, Texas baseball observers felt they had a pretty good gauge on how this rotation would look.

At least in the first two spots, many of us felt vindicated that veteran LHP and Saturday starter Luke Harrison would be joined by star freshman closer Dylan Volantis, who was destined for the Friday role.

It all made sense. Volantis was a starter in high school and was arguably the best freshman arm in the country, bullpen or not. Sure, there was work to be done to transition from the pen to the starting role, but Volantis had the raw talent to figure that portion out in the eight month offseason.

The Friday role was an important distinction, too. It has been for a while in college baseball. It’s the spot where you put your ace, an unofficial No. 1 in the rotation designation that was a sign of confidence from the manager to the starting pitcher.

So when Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle took the stand on Wednesday and announced Volantis wouldn’t be in the Friday spot, a lot of us were shocked. Even more might’ve been confused when they heard the name that Schlossnagle chose instead.

“Yeah, Ruger (Riojas) will throw on Friday, Luke will throw on Saturday, Dylan Volantis will throw on Sunday,” Schlossnagle told the press.

Ruger Riojas?

Yes, Ruger Riojas.

From an outside perspective, this is a head-scratcher. Riojas started two games total in his first two seasons of college baseball at UTSA before coming to Texas. He didn’t earn a starting spot in the rotation until late March. He ended the year with a fairly mediocre 5.61 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 69 IP.

But that leaves out a lot of context for Ruger’s success. In his first six appearances, all in the Friday role following an injury to Friday starter Jared Spencer, Riojas averaged almost six innings per appearance to a masterful 2.38 ERA. He was fantastic against the likes of LSU, the future national champion, and Texas A&M, a bitter rival.

It was only when Riojas got sick that things turned for the worse.

“I got sick towards the end of the year and lost about 20-25 pounds. It showed out there in that three week stretch,” Riojas said. “It was a flu that turned into bronchitis; it was rough.”

By the end of the season, he had returned to his regular playing weight, but took it even further this offseason. Riojas said that his main priority this offseason was to add muscle to his frame to improve his fastball velocity.

“I gained about 10-15 pounds, I’m at 205 (pounds now),” Riojas said. “I’ve gone up a few (MPH on his fastball). It’s been a steady increase every week.”

If Riojas is able to sit around a 94 MPH fastball, look out.

Riojas’ strength last year wasn’t his overpowering pitches; it was his command and mastery of the strike zone. In those 34 innings over six starts, Riojas walked just seven batters. His WHIP just barely eclipsed 1, and he was still able to sit people down through punch-outs.

But that part of his game was less consistent, and a fastball to overpower players would take it to the next level, especially given his pitch repertoire.

Inside Texas asked Riojas has pitch mix heading into the year, and he had this to say.

“We’ve got eight (pitches). From the up high slot, it’s a fastball, slider, cutter, splitter. Down here, sinker, slider, change,” Riojas said. “I think it takes a lot of athleticism. I credit playing middle infield and outfield my entire life to being able to adjust to these arm slots, and then it’s really just seeing those shapes in both ends, and, you know, kind of defining them in your own way.”

Riojas has a pitch for every situation. Need a ground ball from a righty? Throw that sinker from the low slot. Need to attack a lefty crowding the plate? Cutter from up top. Want a strikeout combo? The fastball and splitter look the exact same out of his hand.

“The way Ruger’s pitched has just really been outstanding,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s physically in a much different space than what he was last year. He gained some really good weight over the summer, significantly stronger. I loved his experience. He’s been in that role for us. You know, when Spencer went down last year, he had to step right in that series. It was his first Friday night start. He did a really nice job. Had a stretch where he was good and a stretch where it wasn’t that great, came back and threw well at the end, but he’s, you know, he’s earned it. It’s more about a statement of him than anybody else. The other guys have pitched well too. But right now, that’s what we’re gonna start.”

This isn’t a time to worry about Volantis and him ‘only’ being a Sunday starter. It’s a time to get really excited about just how good this rotation can be with Riojas leading the charge.