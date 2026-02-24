Why Steve Sarkisian Overhauled Texas’ Running Back Room for 2026

Why Steve Sarkisian Overhauled Texas’ Running Back Room for 2026by: Evan Vieth50 minutes agoRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball for first down during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesSteve Sarkisian details the additions of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, and what that means for the Texas offense going forward