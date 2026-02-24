Why Steve Sarkisian started Culture Wednesdays in January as opposed to June

Throughout the course of his current tenure, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has emphasized culture building as part of his preseason routine. Once his roster was fully settled in June, with summer enrollees joining the program and with the spring portal window in the rear view, Sarkisian and his staff would hold their regular “Culture Wednesdays” in order to bring his team closer together.

The thought was that a tight-knit team off the field would battle harder for each other between the white lines. That was most evident in 2023 and 2024, when Texas reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. But in 2025, Sarkisian noted that there were more cultural maintenance efforts than in prior years in the run up to a 10-3 season where Texas didn’t make the 12-team CFP field.

“The first area where I felt like I didn’t do a good enough job was exactly that. I was still stuck in the old model,” Sarkisian said Monday. “We traditionally do our Culture Wednesday work, which I’ve talked about with you guys at different times, we start that in June. We do that all June, July, August to get ready for the season.

“Where I missed the mark in this day and age is how many kids in high school now are midyears. We signed 24 freshmen this year. Twenty-two of them enrolled in January. We’ve signed 19 transfers, I think 18 of them are here already.

“If I would wait until June to start our culture work, that’s five months or so of these guys developing their own culture organically, that happens. There’s going to be some good aspects of that. There’s going to be some bad habits that I’m going to have to break.”

Sarkisian said as a result of bringing in so many players, and thanks to the lack of a spring portal window in 2026, he saw the need to alter when he started holding Culture Wednesdays. Instead of letting a culture take shape that included bits and pieces from other programs that combined with the leftover pieces from his team, Sarkisian started running Culture Wednesdays in his offseason program as opposed to in the preseason. Inside Texas had previously reported the Longhorns started Culture Wednesdays in January as opposed to waiting until June long before Sarkisian publicly acknowledged the shift in schedule on Monday.

With every transfer and high school signee save for Laurance Seymore, Nicolas Robertson, and Elijah Ali on campus, Sarkisian believes he can put into place a stronger identity for his team ahead of an all-important 2026 season. So far for Sarkisian, so good.

“The response from all of the players has been incredible,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian called his current roster and program “the epitome of college football today.” Between graduating seniors, early NFL draft declarations, and portal departures replaced with portal arrivals and his 2026 signing class, a significant chunk of his team for the 2026 season will be made up of new faces.

Not only does Sarkisian believe the earlier Culture Wednesdays help his new Longhorns, but also the ones that have been around for a few seasons that are stepping into the leadership roles left vacant. Players like Ryan Wingo, Jelani McDonald, Colin Simmons, and Trevor Goosby, who were in key roles on the field last season, now will be asked to fill large roles off the field as well.

“I think it’s been very helpful not only for the new players, the high school kids and the transfers that have come in, but I think our current players because we now have players on our roster that are ascending into leadership roles,” Sarkisian said.

Those players’ development in Texas’ culture is critical. Texas saw a number of players who had played critical on- and off-field roles for the Longhorns during Texas’ rise to the upper echelon of the sport depart in the winter, including DeAndre Moore, Quintrevion Wisner, and CJ Baxter leave for other programs. For Sarkisian, their departures are just part and parcel with the sport in its current form.

“I have to remind myself this is college football today,” Sarkisian said. “I’d love for them all to stay and I’d love for them all to finish what they started here with us. As much as contrary to maybe popular belief, our money isn’t endless here either.

“We have to make real decisions and where we’re trying to spend the money on the players that we have that we think to try to put together a championship roster yet not lose sight of how powerful our culture is. Those are difficult decisions to make and its hard on the players when they leave.”

The culture building process was one of several Sarkisian saw as needing a fix during what he called his top-down audit of Texas Longhorns football. As evidenced by a significant portal overhaul of his offensive line, running back room, and coaching staff, culture was just one of several things needing updating.

The result created pieces Sarkisian can’t wait to work with, but before he can he knows those pieces have to come together to form a cohesive group.

“We’ve got a very talented group of individuals in this room,” Sarkisian said. “Now, our job is to become a really talented team.”