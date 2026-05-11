Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Will Muschamp Returns to DC Role With Dangerous Tests Ahead

by: Evan Vieth17 hours ago

Will Muschamp is back in the driver’s seat just in time for a tough schedule.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

David McClellan is a fiduciary financial advisor and partner with Forum Financial. He works broadly and deeply with his clients as a financial life coach. He specializes in financial planning and has contributed numerous articles to Kiplinger on the topic of retirement tax bombs. For a free intro consult, contact him at [email protected] or 312-933-8823.

Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

  • Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
  • Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
  • Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
  • High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
  • Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
  • So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.

You may also like