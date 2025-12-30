With around 65 players, Texas' pro practice model pays dividends for players up and down the roster

Texas would prefer to have its full allotment of 85 scholarship players available for the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus bowl versus Michigan. Between NFL draft opt-outs and transfer portal decisions, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian recently said as few as 65 would be available to him for the matchup with the Wolverines.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

That 65 number isn’t all that far away from the NFL limit of 53 on the active roster plus a max of 17 on the practice squad. So to get ready for the Citrus Bowl, Sarkisian said Tuesday he relied on some of his NFL experience under Dan Quinn to figure out the best way to prepare his team.

So what was different?

“Traditionally, at least for us, the offense goes on one field, the defense goes on other, the scout team teams go service those guys, and you are practicing simultaneously,” Sarkisian said. “Well, in the NFL, your one team is on one field, and your offense goes whatever the rep count is, call it eight plays, ten plays. There is the scout team there, the service team, but then you fill in with your twos and your threes to help service the offense and you switch, and then you are all on one field.

“When our numbers went down, we went to more of that model, not exclusively, but more of that model. That has allowed me to see those players on a regular basis and see work ethic of guys.”

Sarkisian and his coaches try to work with as many players as they can, but sometimes placement on the scout team as well as just the practical inability to watch every rep makes constant supervision tough for Sarkisian and the assistants. However, fewer players meant a greater ability to see younger Longhorns with lofty aspirations for both this game and 2026.

Some of the players mentioned by Sarkisian on Tuesday included Michael Terry, Nick Townsend, Emaree Winston, James Simon, Christian Clark, Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett, Jaime Ffrench, Elijah Barnes, Jonah Williams, and Zelus Hicks.

Individual defensive tackles also were recognized.

“I had a chance to watch everybody in practice,” Sarkisian said. “I don’t know how much they are all going to play, but a guy like Myron Charles, how different he looks today, as opposed to where he was three and four months ago, all those things are really encouraging. Josiah Sharma, another guy, like where he was three, four months ago, where he is today, it is a dramatic difference.”

Sarkisian and company stacked up multiple top-six recruiting classes on the 40 Acres, with Sharma and Charles members of Texas’ No. 1-ranked 2025 class. Those players will serve as the foundation of Texas’ future. Even with needs from the transfer portal, Sarkisian liked what he was from the players he brought in via high school recruiting and recent portal cycles.

“There is a lot of growth in a lot of these guys,” Sarkisian said. “That tells me our future is very bright. Now, we are going to have to shore some things up throughout the portal, but, man, I have been encouraged by the development of a lot of the players on our team right now.”