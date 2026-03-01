With DJ Campbell yet to bench, here's testing results for Longhorns at the NFL Combine
DJ Campbell is going through drills in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and has only the bench press ahead of him. That will come tomorrow, but the seven Longhorns who were at the combine now have completed almost all their testing.
Here’s how the seven Horns at the NFL Combine fared in each drill.
40-yard dash
- Malik Muhammad – 4.42
- Michael Taaffe – 4.50
- Anthony Hill – 4.51
- Trey Moore – 4.54
- Jack Endries – 4.62
- DJ Campbell – 5.01
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
10-yard split
- Malik Muhammad – 1.51
- Anthony Hill – 1.58
- Michael Taaffe – 1.58
- Jack Endries – 1.59
- Trey Moore – 1.60
- DJ Campbell – 1.76
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
Vertical jump
- Malik Muhammad – 39 inches
- Trey Moore – 38.5 inches
- Anthony Hill – 37 inches
- Jack Endries – 36 inches
- DJ Campbell – 26.5 inches
- Michael Taaffe – N/A
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
Broad jump
- Malik Muhammad – 10 feet 10 inches
- Anthony Hill – 10 feet 5 inches
- Trey Moore – 10 feet
- Jack Endries – 9 feet 11 inches
- DJ Campbell – 8 feet 8 inches
- Michael Taaffe – N/A
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
20-yard shuttle
- Trey Moore – 4.43
- Anthony Hill – N/A
- Jack Endries – N/A
- DJ Campbell – N/A
- Michael Taaffe – N/A
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
- Malik Muhammad – N/A
Bench press
- Anthony Hill – 21 reps
- Jack Endries – N/A
- DJ Campbell – N/A
- Michael Taaffe – N/A
- Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A
- Malik Muhammad – N/A
- Trey Moore – N/A
Note: No Texas players ran the three-cone drill.
Note: Jaylon Guilbeau did not participate in on-field drills
MathBomb RAS
