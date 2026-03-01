With DJ Campbell yet to bench, here's testing results for Longhorns at the NFL Combine

DJ Campbell is going through drills in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and has only the bench press ahead of him. That will come tomorrow, but the seven Longhorns who were at the combine now have completed almost all their testing.

Here’s how the seven Horns at the NFL Combine fared in each drill.

40-yard dash

Malik Muhammad – 4.42

Michael Taaffe – 4.50

Anthony Hill – 4.51

Trey Moore – 4.54

Jack Endries – 4.62

DJ Campbell – 5.01

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

10-yard split

Malik Muhammad – 1.51

Anthony Hill – 1.58

Michael Taaffe – 1.58

Jack Endries – 1.59

Trey Moore – 1.60

DJ Campbell – 1.76

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

Vertical jump

Malik Muhammad – 39 inches

Trey Moore – 38.5 inches

Anthony Hill – 37 inches

Jack Endries – 36 inches

DJ Campbell – 26.5 inches

Michael Taaffe – N/A

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

Broad jump

Malik Muhammad – 10 feet 10 inches

Anthony Hill – 10 feet 5 inches

Trey Moore – 10 feet

Jack Endries – 9 feet 11 inches

DJ Campbell – 8 feet 8 inches

Michael Taaffe – N/A

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

20-yard shuttle

Trey Moore – 4.43

Anthony Hill – N/A

Jack Endries – N/A

DJ Campbell – N/A

Michael Taaffe – N/A

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

Malik Muhammad – N/A

Bench press

Anthony Hill – 21 reps

Jack Endries – N/A

DJ Campbell – N/A

Michael Taaffe – N/A

Jaylon Guilbeau – N/A

Malik Muhammad – N/A

Trey Moore – N/A

Note: No Texas players ran the three-cone drill.

Note: Jaylon Guilbeau did not participate in on-field drills

MathBomb RAS

Anthony Hill Jr. is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 25 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/ksrOJkUpsM pic.twitter.com/eyDKW5Xuqx — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

DJ Campbell is a OG prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.37 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 284 out of 1741 OG from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/PyCiJVpXU6 pic.twitter.com/AxkahpkxWA — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Trey Moore is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 252 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/hbTLZ4wsoI pic.twitter.com/RdQMngfZUS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

Malik Muhammad is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.45 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 154 out of 2779 CB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/G79uST03Vp pic.twitter.com/veb0DxMWcF — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Jack Endries is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 184 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agility testing, bench tomorrow, splits projected.https://t.co/YMoD9blk4Z pic.twitter.com/8aN8i2U9ut — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

