With four straight SEC wins, Texas moves up in On3's latest bracketology

Thanks to an 85-68 win over Missouri in Columbia last night, the Texas Longhorns’ NCAA Tournament chances are looking stronger and stronger. Many previous projections had the Longhorns as a “Last Four In” or a “Last Four Byes” team. After four straight Southeastern Conference wins, On3 has the Longhorns out of both of those categories and safely in the field of 68.

In James Fletcher of On3’s latest bracketology, Texas is a 10-seed in the West region. In his projections, the Longhorns would face 7-seed Villanova in Philadelphia. The winner of that hypothetical would face whoever comes from the 2-seed Illinois vs. 15-seed Wright State matchup.

The No. 1 seed in the West region according to Fletcher’s projections is Arizona.

Texas would be one of nine SEC teams in the field of 68. Fletcher included Texas A&M and Georgia as two of his “Last Four Byes” while Missouri was a “First Four Out” team.

The Longhorns are currently No. 37 in the NET Rankings, which the selection committee identifies as the official sorting tool for determining the field of 68. Texas, 16-9 and 7-5 in SEC play, possess a 5-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. Those are home contests against teams ranked 1-30 in NET, neutral site games against teams ranked 1-50, and road games versus teams ranked 1-75. The 5-6 record is comparable to No. 28 Kentucky, No. 25 North Carolina, and No. 21 Alabama.

Texas currently ranks No. 29 in KenPom and No. 68 in RPI.

Full projections from On3

Midwest (Chicago)

St. Louis

1 Michigan (Big Ten) vs. 16 Bethune Cookman/Morgan State

8 NC State vs. 9 St. Mary’s

Greenville

5 Alabama vs. 12 Liberty (CUSA)

4 Texas Tech vs. 13 Stephen F. Austin (Southland)

San Diego

6 St. Louis (A10) vs. 11 SDSU/USC

3 Kansas vs. 14 Cal Baptist (WAC)

St. Louis

7 Kentucky vs. 10 Santa Clara

2 Purdue vs. 15 Portland State (Big Sky)

South (Houston)

Oklahoma City

1 Houston vs. 16 UT Martin (OVC)

8 Indiana vs. 9 Miami

Buffalo

5 Virginia vs. 12 Yale (Ivy)

4 Michigan State vs. 13 UNC Wilmington (CAA)

Tampa

6 North Carolina vs. 11 Ohio State/UCF

3 Florida (SEC) vs. 14 ETSU (SoCon)

Philadelphia

7 Utah State (MWC) vs. 10 Texas A&M

2 Iowa State vs. 15 South Alabama (SBC)

East (Washington)

Greenville

1 Duke (ACC) vs. 16 LIU/NJIT

8 Wisconsin vs. 9 Auburn

Tampa

5 St. John’s vs. 12 Belmont (MVC)

4 Vanderbilt vs. 13 High Point (Big South)

Oklahoma City

6 Tennessee vs. 11 Miami (OH) (MAC)

3 Nebraska vs. 14 Austin Peay (ASUN)

Buffalo

7 Clemson vs. 10 UCLA

2 UConn (Big East) vs. 15 Navy (Patriot)

West (San Jose)

San Diego

1 Arizona (Big 12) vs. 16 Merrimack (MAAC)

8 Iowa vs. 9 SMU

Portland

5 Arkansas vs. 12 South Florida (American)

4 Louisville vs. 13 Hawaii (Big West)

Portland

6 BYU vs. 11 Georgia

3 Gonzaga (WCC) vs. 14 North Dakota State (Summit)

Philadelphia

7 Villanova vs. 10 Texas

2 Illinois vs. 15 Wright State (Horizon)