With two series remaining, here are the contenders in the SEC regular season title chase
Two regular season series remain for the Texas Longhorns, who are in the thick of the Southeastern Conference regular season title race. However, there are complicating factors that will make back-to-back titles tough.
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Texas is currently 2.5 games back of first-place Georgia. So too are the Texas A&M Aggies, but A&M has a tiebreaker over the Longhorns for the No. 2 spot as a result of their two wins in College Station earlier this season.
Can Texas reach the top again? Here’s a look at the current standings, remaining schedule for contenders, and much more.
SEC Standings
SEC Tiebreakers via the SEC
Teams shall be seeded based on winning percentage in regular season conference competition. Ties will be broken in the following manner:
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1. Two-Team Tie
A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.
B. Won-lost percentage of the two teams against all common opponents.
C. Won-lost percentage of the two teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the last seed, if necessary).
D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents.
E. Coin flip by the Commissioner.
2. Three-Team Tie (or more)
Note: If the three tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best-percentage order. Once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker procedure will be used.
A. If all tied teams are common opponents: Total won-lost percentage of games played among the tied teams.
B. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams against all common opponents.
C. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only, and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary. In the event of multiple ties, they shall be broken from first to last.
D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents.
E. If three or more teams still are tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw.
Remaining series for contenders
No. 5 Georgia (38-11, 18-6 SEC – 1st)
- LSU
- at No. 6 Auburn
No. 9 Texas A&M (35-10, 15-8 SEC – 2nd)
- at No. 20 Ole Miss
- No. 11 Mississippi State
No. 4 Texas (35-10, 15-8 SEC – 3rd)
- at Tennessee
- Missouri
No. 6 Auburn (32-14, 14-10 SEC – 4th)
- at No. 11 Mississippi State
- No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Mississippi State (36-12, 14-10 SEC – 5th)
- No. 6 Auburn
- at No. 9 Texas A&M
The SEC in RPI
Per WarrenNolan.com…
3. Texas
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
8. Texas A&M
9. Mississippi State
12. Florida
13. Ole Miss
16. Georgia
19. Oklahoma
30. Arkansas
34. Tennessee
35. Kentucky
55. LSU
71. Vanderbilt
102. South Carolina
124. Missouri
For planning purposes…
The SEC Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.