Yes, Rasheem Biles Is Really That Good

Expect fireworks from Rasheem Biles, Texas’ most dangerous LB

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This video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel provides a detailed analysis of Rasheem Biles, a transfer linebacker from Pitt who is joining the Texas Longhorns.

Hosted by Joe Cook and Texas Homer, the discussion centers on Biles’s impact, skill set, and how he fits into the Texas defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Despite being considered undersized at 6′1″ and 220 lbs for an SEC linebacker, Biles’s performance metrics, versatility, and football IQ paint the picture of a highly effective, well-rounded linebacker capable of excelling against both the run and pass.

The conversation highlights Biles’s tackling style, playmaking ability, coverage skills, and slotting within Texas’s defense, particularly behind a strong Texas defensive line that compensates for his physical limitations. The video corroborates Biles’s high ranking in transfer portal linebacker lists and emphasizes his instinctive defensive reads, agility, and ability to cause havoc on opposing offenses. The breakdown also features several film clips illustrating Biles’s coverage ability, interception skills, pass-rush effectiveness, and tackles for loss, making a strong case that Biles will be a key figure in Texas’s defensive resurgence.

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