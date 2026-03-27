You don't appreciate Ruger Riojas enough

Every Texas fan with a pulse knows that Ruger Riojas has been great this year. There’s really no argument against it.

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The former UTSA transfer put a lot of work in this offseason to get up to the weight needed to handle an SEC workload, as well as fine-tuning his pitch arsenal to be the best it possibly could.

We had heard whispers of his excellence in the fall, but nothing concrete. For most of us, Dylan Volantis still seemed like the logical Friday option. But Riojas won that job and hasn’t looked back since.

Texas beat Oklahoma 14-0 last night, a perfect start to a hopefully big series win against their rivals in Austin. But underneath the love for the 17 hits and explosive offense was a truly dominant performance from Riojas:

7 IP

6 H

2 BB

8 Ks

0 ERs

If anything, at least two of those hits had questionable defensive efforts that resulted in base runners.

Still, on 105 pitches, Riojas walked just two batters and allowed zero runs.

On the year, Riojas has pitched five or more innings in six of his seven starts.

In those starts, Riojas has never given up more than one earned run. Those two walks were a season high for Riojas. His strikeout low on the year is six, reaching double-digits three separate times.

He’s given up eight XBHs on the year, only one of which was a homer, in nearly 40 innings pitched.

His sole problem start was against Ole Miss, where he gave up six hits and three ERs with his only wild pitch of the year, getting chased out in the fifth inning. Still, he struck out eight with just one walk; Ole Miss was just hitting the ball well.

His numbers for the year are truly absurd.

1.59 ERA

.88 WHIP

.193 OPP BA

5-0 Record

64 Ks

7 BBs

Those last two stats are really what separate him from a good pitcher, to an elite one, and why his WHIP is one of, if not the best in the nation (stats will update after the weekend).

On an average Riojas appearance, he’s striking out nine batters with just one walk. Just five batters are getting on base in his 5-6 innings, and likely only one of those is for extra bases. Just one earned run will be allowed.

That’s so valuable for so many reasons. For one, it means Texas is always at the upper hand in the early innings. No matter how good the SEC Friday starter is, and there are plenty of great ones, the entire team feels like they have the best pitcher on the mound.

It also keeps them in games, as most offenses are scoring a run or fewer against him. If he’s getting you six innings of one run baseball (his average outside of Auburn), Texas is almost always at an advantage and can rely on their strong bullpen arms like Haiden Leffew and Sam Cozart to finish the game, even if the bats are off.

This ability to throw strikes while also having 97+ heat in his giant repertoire spanning two arm slots and 7-8 pitches has earned him a high honor: spots on both D1 Baseball’s Control Artists list and the Heat Sheet.

Only three pitchers in the country hold a spot on both our Control Artists list and the Heat Sheet 🎯🔥



🐶 Justin Byrd, @BaseballUGA

🤘 Ruger Riojas, @TexasBaseball

🔥 Ben Blair, @LibertyBaseball



🔗 https://t.co/UsUW4dqpPJ pic.twitter.com/ioMuAcqUsa — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) March 27, 2026

But he’s truly one of one. Byrd is a long reliever for the Bulldogs, and Blair is pitching in the Conference USA. Riojas is doing this against top ten teams, week in and week out.

It’s setting up Texas well this weekend, and despite struggles in the latter half of Friday games the two weeks prior, Riojas has been a key part of what makes this Texas team so good. No one would argue with you if you said he was the best in the nation at this point in time.

Those Friday losses are probably why he’s flying a bit under the radar at this point. It’s hard to praise the Friday starter when his team has lost the two games he’s started in SEC play. Much more attention goes to the bullpen, or the failure of the bats. Luke Harrison and Volantis have gotten more of the positive light, as the team has won when they are on the mound, also pitching phenomenally.

Texas takes on Oklahoma once again tonight, with hopes that the bats and Harrison can replicate even some of the success they found on Thursday and complete the series win.