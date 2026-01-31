Young arms shine in a cold Texas Baseball Alumni game

Today’s Texas baseball alumni game was filled with laughs and good memories for those brave enough to weather the frigid UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

While the sky was nice and the names and faces brought back fond memories, the low 40s cold didn’t do much good for the thousand or so fans in attendance, nor the bats of hitters on both sides.

Texas’ annual alumni game brought back names like Max Belyeu, Rylan Galvan, David Hamilton and Hoby Milner to the Disch to play an exhibition and interact with those faithful fans who made it out to the park. It’s something baseball die hards look forward to every year, as it’s a clear point in time that reminds us: baseball is almost here.

“I’m just honored to be a part of the tradition,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I heard some of our players talking last night about how guys from other schools, guys that transfer, everybody still looks at Texas as the standard for this alumni game, and I don’t know how many people still have it, so it’s great for me to be a part.”

Schlossnagle’s Longhorns, nor the alumni counterparts, showed off much on the offensive side of things, with the current team taking home a 2-1 win thanks to an Andrew Ermis two-RBI double in the seventh.

Before that, the teams combined for just five hits and one run, coming on a Dylan Campbell RBI single. Go figure DC is the one to get it done.

Blame the weather, or just call it a lousy day of hitting, but what people in attendance will most take away from this game is the sheer amount of pitching depth this team has.

Texas had 11 pitchers throw between the two teams, with current Chicago Cub Hoby Milner being the only from the alumni to pitch.

Those 10 current Horns combined for 16 1/3 innings of 7 hit, 3 run baseball, striking out 24 players for a whopping 13.2 K’s per 9.

Most of the work was done by two stellar freshmen: Brett Crossland and Sam Cozart.

The duo stand tall, both over 6’5″, 255 pounds, and they each showed off deep skill sets on the mound.

Crossland is the headliner name, as he’s already been hyped up by coaches and players alike. He threw for 2 2/3 innings and struck out five, giving up just one hit, the Campbell RBI, but walked three. Still, 8/12 batters retired, five from strikeouts. He showcased a four-pitch mix, hitting 96 on his fastball and finding one nasty K in particular with a looping breaking ball for a called strike three.

Cozart was arguably better on the other side, throwing 4.1 innings and striking out five with no hits, no earned runs and just two walks. His teammates couldn’t touch him, and he showed remarkable command for most of his outing.

Funnily enough, the pitcher most roughed-up was Max Grubbs, a veteran and potential closer for this team.

“I think it’s really good for competition,” Schlossnagle said about his pitching depth. “We’d like to think we’re gonna go through the whole season without an injury, but we saw what happened last year, when we weren’t as deep, and we were kind of living on thin ice for most of the season.”

Texas is stockpiled with freshmen talent that almost feel like luxury because of the players the already would’ve had heading into the year. We didn’t see any of Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, Kade Bing or Haiden Leffew. Still, Texas’ staff looked dominant. This is a year where Texas may have 15 pitchers they can rely on by mid season.

Offensively, players like Adrian Rodriguez and Jonah Williams took the game off for precaution, which gave us a chance to see youngsters like Anthony Pack and Ermis, who had that game winning hit.

It was a mediocre day all around at the plate, though Casey Borba had a triple and two walks, and the team looked solid defensively. Temo Becerra played shortstop, and Aiden Robbins played in center field.

Texas begins the season on Friday, February 13 at home against UC Davis to kick off the 2026 season.