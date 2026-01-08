Zina Umeozulu expected to enter the transfer portal

Texas EDGE Zina Umeozulu plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Umeozulu played in 12 games this season, missing only the Texas A&M game.

Umeozulu, a redshirt freshman from Allen, notched 13 tackles with 3.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks in his career. In extended action versus Michigan, he had four tackles with 1.0 sack. A member of Texas’ class of 2024, Umeozulu was ranked as the No. 161 overall prospect, the No. 21 EDGE, and the No. 26 player in Texas. On3 ranked Umeozulu as the No. 93 overall prospect, the No. 15 EDGE, and the No. 19 player in Texas. He was a consensus top-250 prospect.

His older brother, Neto, previously entered the transfer portal.

His twin brother, Ziky, has not yet announced his intentions. Ziky is a walk-on defensive back.

