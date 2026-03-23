10 QUESTIONS: Top USC Linebacker Targets, Dane Weber, Israel Abrams, Easton Royal, Jackson Roper, Alifeleti Tuihalamaka or Marcus Fakatou, Gavin Williams, Pole Moala + More

It’s time for the latest edition of USC Football AND Recruiting 10 QUESTIONS (Q&A) for 2026, and this week’s lineup is absolutely loaded.

We’re tackling some of the biggest storylines surrounding the USC Trojans — from the ever-active NCAA Transfer Portal and the evolving NIL landscape to what’s shaping up to be a fast-moving, upcoming spring practices and another pivotal offseason in Los Angeles.

On Sunday morning (3/22), WeAreSC subscribers jumped into the Members Only forum and fired off their questions for the newest installment of our USC Football and Recruiting Q&A — and as usual, they brought the heat. No softballs. No recycled takes. Just the topics Trojan fans want answers to right now.

This has become one of our most popular weekly features during the football season, and with so much movement on the roster and recruiting trail, there’s no shortage of ground to cover. We’ll keep this series rolling all the way through the February 2027 signing period.

As always, every question featured here came directly from our WeAreSC Members Only forum — straight from you.

USC Football/Recruiting Questions

As of now, how many offensive linemen do you think we take in the 2027 class? Is Jackson Roper a legitimate option to come to USC?

I’m told it’ll be 3-4 offensive linemen in the 2027 class for USC, and Jackson Roper is a legitimate option for the Trojans.

I know Dane Weber is a potential QB offer, and there is apparently a “Golden QB Board”. But, is Israel Abrams someone we might circle back on? Seems like he’s going to commit to Auburn, but had heard he was interested in USC at one point (but no offer). From all the films I’ve seen, he looks like he’d be a great fit in CLR’s offense.

I do believe Israel Abrams is someone USC could focus on at some point, but there are several in that category. USC is being very secretive with the pursuit of 2027 quarterbacks. I’ve had a few conversations with Israel when I went to see Jonas Williams play 7v7. Israel was the QB for the younger Midwest Boom team; now he’s the No. 1 guy. Saw Israel last at the Battle 7v7 in Las Vegas.

Kid is a winner and led his school to an Illinois State Championship as a sophomore. Love his confidence, perhaps borderline cocky but not arrogant, so all good, and he’s tough. Appears to be a very good athlete as well.

I’d take Dane Weber myself as he’s a local kid, and I’m all in with the collection of SoCal kids being as large as possible. Dane’s personality probably fits better at USC than other quarterbacks, too. But I am a big fan of Israel.

Will the safety position be the largest in terms of takes for the defensive side? Your choice between the DL prospect Oaks Christian kid or the newly Sierra Canyon Transfer?

Not sure what you’re asking with the first question, but at this point, I’m taking Alifeleti Tuihalamaka over Marcus Fakatou based on how little interest he’s shown as much as anything.

It looks like the strength of the 2027 class is at WR, CB, and S. Is there any position/player that USC is recruiting for the 2027 class that you firmly believe can be an All-Conference caliber player?

I certainly believe Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Quentin Hale could be all-conference players down the road, but there are several others USC is recruiting. All of the commits have the ability to, I just believe out of the commits, the two I listed are most likely. Danny Lang is the next top USC target announcing a school choice, and I’d put him in that category, too.

I’ve only had limited viewing of Roman Igwebuike, but I’d add him to the list as well.

Who is a player USC isn’t recruiting that you wish they were?

My answer has been, and will remain, Kennedy Brown. Charles is gonna have to fix his OT ranking, haha

I’m curious about the budget allocation for NIL. My understanding is it’s allocated per position. This creates a problem when there’s a difference making players of need at other positions -like safety and DE. It seems ludicrous to me that Lincoln Riley and Chad Bowden don’t override things to get the best players for the team and skimp at positions of less need.

Do you know what the case is here? I’m alluding to not having the NIL to get Gavin Williams or Pole Moala. If these are our guys, we should get them.

Every program is dealing with the same balancing act when it comes to NIL. I’m not Chad Bowden, nor do I work in his office, so I don’t have all the details on the ins and outs of all NIL issues.

It’s not always just about finding the money to land a recruit — it’s about the ripple effects that come with it. The guys already on the roster matter in these decisions, too.

If you bring in a player who’s barely seeing the field but earning more than established contributors, that’s something the locker room notices immediately. It was a huge issue with transfers who were playing, but not playing very well, in 2023.

And once that happens, you’re managing more than just a roster — you’re managing expectations, roles, and, to some extent, chemistry.

I’m just adding a possible explanation, I can’t confirm that’s the case ALWAYS. Sometimes it’s as simple as a program can’t afford a player.

Is there any information from USC recruiting or practice that makes you nervous or gives pause?

It’s only been two weeks, so I haven’t heard anything that makes me nervous, but hearing that coaches are still uncertain about the potential depth caught my attention. The staff is still waiting for one or a few of the true freshmen to take over leadership roles, but I’m betting heavily that’ll happen for sure by the beginning of Fall Camp.

More than likely, leaders will emerge during PRP season this summer, and Jonas Williams is one of my choices to fill that current void.

Are you an L.A. Rams fan? Who would you like to see them take if it’s not Makai Lemon? And where would you want Makai to end up?

I am a big L.A. Rams fan, and if they don’t get Makai Lemon, do I have to pick another wide receiver? I’m not a big fan of the 2026 NFL Draft WR class. If it’s not a receiver, I’m gonna pick Arvell Reese.

And I’d like to see Makai end up with the Commanders. I’ve got a couple of game ticket hook-ups there now lol. A Jayden Daniels to Makai Lemon hook-up just seems perfect to me.

Most of USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s highlights I have seen have been of Honor playing RB. What is your opinion or your evaluation of Honor as a Safety?

I’ve really only seen Honor Fa’alave-Johnson play safety in 7v7, so it’s very limited viewing. But a player like Honor is gonna lead the B1G TEN conference in interceptions at some point at safety.

Are any 2028 and 2029 offers commitable? Or will it be like 2026 from now on, where one class is wrapped up before anyone from the next class commits?

I was told a few years back that all USC offers are committable until they’re not, meaning as a class fills up later in the process. With 2028 and 2029, it’s still early, obviously. This is a Lincoln Riley policy; he doesn’t offer kids he won’t take a commitment from.

Why does Justin Wells from Inside Texas always throw in USC with zero evidence? We are not recruiting Easton Royal, right?

It happens all the time, as you know. Justin may be the worst USC source with On3 lol

Maybe the old blind squirrel theory will work in his favor at some point, but I have no reason to believe it will with Easton Royal. That said, Easton is that guy in the 2027 class.

Who’s going to flourish in 2026 that literally no one is talking about?

Not sure I’ve seen or heard enough yet to answer that with much confidence, but one player — maybe a bit under the radar — who could have a solid season is Dee Reddick. A big part of that is based on how highly Doug Belk has spoken about him, plus he’s looked good to me in the early sessions of practice we get to watch.

Where would you have Toa Saetele on the total 2027 board? For example, I’d have it Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Marcus Fakatou, Saetele, Danny Lang…. So 3rd. And do you expect USC to throw the Saetele money at another high-profile linebacker? It doesn’t seem to make sense to be prepared to pay Saetele and then end up with Josiah Poyer and Isaiah Phelps.

I’ve put no thought into where Toa Satele would be on my 2027 USC recruiting board, but it would be Top 10 for sure. Like Toa a lot, and love the guys from Mililani…they’re often badasses. I’m also a big fan of his 2028 DL brother Trison Satele.

And to answer your question about high-profile linebackers, Roman Igwebuike and Isaac McNeil are locked in for USC official visits: one top 50 LB and another top 100.

I hear things are picking up with Gavin Williams. Any good news to share? Honor and Williams is a really nice Safety Combo.

We likely won’t learn anything new of great value with Gavin Williams until the June official visit. There will be many articles written weekly on him and posted on this site/board to get eyeballs, but none will offer much value…if any, for that matter. I’m just gonna keep it real.

Then USC will need to find the NIL resources to make it happen, but they’ll have the same issue with Pole Moala when he reclassifies. So, right now, there’s not much to offer on Gavin Williams.

I know it’s early to predict, but what players from the 2027 class that USC currently has a commitment from or is trending heavily for have a chance to start day one?

I can’t think of any at this point. Playing their senior season will help me quite a bit with this question. USC has a pretty darned talented roster right now, stocked with younger dudes who’ll be ready to play by 2027.

Among the higher-ranked freshmen, how long is the player’s commitment for their NIL contract?

It’s typically 2-3 years. The highest-paid guys are mostly on three-year contracts. Like Jahkeem Stewart, Mark Bowman, etc.

What is your take and knowledge of USC’s recruitment of 2028 Arizona DL Jalanie George? Will Bowden go all in for the #1 player in the country in 2028 like he did Luke Wafle?

I haven’t had a detailed conversation about the class of 2028 targets yet. USC has offered. My guess is five-star Jalanie George will get a few visits from USC during the May evaluation period, and we’ll see where things go after that. By June, I’ll have far to offer on 2028 USC targets.

What do you personally want to see or hear about the team in general on the back half of Spring Practice?

For me personally, it’s key to hear more about younger guys making noise, whether true or redshirt freshmen. Establishing themselves as players the staff can depend on, on and off the field.