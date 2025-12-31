Skip to main content
USC Trojans Availability Report against TCU in the Alamo Bowl

Erik-McKinneyby: Erik McKinney9 hours agoErikTMcKinney

Get ready to see some new faces for the USC Trojans against the TCU Horned Frogs tonight as 21 players are listed as “out” on the availability report.

USC Trojans “Out” of the Alamo Bowl


RB Eli Sanders
RB Bryan Jackson
WR Makai Lemon
WR Ja’Kobi Lane
WR DJ Jordan
TE Walker Lyons
TE Lake McRee
OG Micah Banuelos
OC Kilian O’Connor
OT Elijah Paige
OG Alani Noa
DT Devan Thompkins
DT Jahkeem Stewart
DE Anthony Lucas
LB Eric Gentry
LB Anthony Beavers Jr
LB Matai Tagoa’i
S Kamari Ramsey
S Bishop Fitzgerald
CB Braylon Conley
DB Prophet Brown

Notes and takeaways:

Regarding snaps played during the regular season, USC is playing without defensive players who finished Nos. 1, 6, 7, 9 and 10. And offensive players who finished Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 14. That includes 74% of USC’s receptions, 36% of the tackles and 40% of the offensive line snaps for USC this year. That is….substantial.

TCU is playing without starting quarterback Josh Hoover, but virtually every other healthy starter for the Horned Frogs is playing in this game. USC is going to field a starting lineup with six of 22 starters who were the Game 1 starters to open the year.

USC Trojans “questionable” for the Alamo Bowl

RB Waymond Jordan

USC Trojans “out for the season”

CB Chasen Johnson

