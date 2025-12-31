USC Trojans Availability Report against TCU in the Alamo Bowl

Get ready to see some new faces for the USC Trojans against the TCU Horned Frogs tonight as 21 players are listed as “out” on the availability report.

USC Trojans “Out” of the Alamo Bowl



RB Eli Sanders

RB Bryan Jackson

WR Makai Lemon

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

WR DJ Jordan

TE Walker Lyons

TE Lake McRee

OG Micah Banuelos

OC Kilian O’Connor

OT Elijah Paige

OG Alani Noa

DT Devan Thompkins

DT Jahkeem Stewart

DE Anthony Lucas

LB Eric Gentry

LB Anthony Beavers Jr

LB Matai Tagoa’i

S Kamari Ramsey

S Bishop Fitzgerald

CB Braylon Conley

DB Prophet Brown

Notes and takeaways:

Regarding snaps played during the regular season, USC is playing without defensive players who finished Nos. 1, 6, 7, 9 and 10. And offensive players who finished Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 14. That includes 74% of USC’s receptions, 36% of the tackles and 40% of the offensive line snaps for USC this year. That is….substantial.

TCU is playing without starting quarterback Josh Hoover, but virtually every other healthy starter for the Horned Frogs is playing in this game. USC is going to field a starting lineup with six of 22 starters who were the Game 1 starters to open the year.

USC Trojans “questionable” for the Alamo Bowl

RB Waymond Jordan

USC Trojans “out for the season”

CB Chasen Johnson