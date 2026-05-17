BREAKING: Big-Time Local Safety Gavin Williams Commits to USC

The question surrounding USC’s recruiting surge lately has consistently been: who’s next?

Sunday afternoon, the Trojans got another big answer.

Four-star Gavin Williams announced his commitment to USC via YouTube, giving the Trojans another major addition to what is quickly becoming one of the hottest recruiting runs in the country.

Williams has been one of the more important defensive back targets on USC’s board for quite some time, particularly because of the versatility he brings to the position.

And that versatility matters.

USC’s staff has made it pretty clear over the last several months they are not simply looking for traditional deep safeties who live exclusively in the middle of the field. The Trojans want defensive backs capable of moving around, covering space, triggering downhill, matching up in coverage and functioning within multiple looks defensively.

Williams fits that mold extremely well.

At 6-foot-1 and around 180 pounds, Williams shows excellent range on film and plays comfortably in space. He covers ground quickly in the deep half, reacts well downhill against underneath concepts and flashes the ability to play multiple roles in the secondary.

There’s length there, fluidity, and physicality.

And perhaps most importantly, Williams looks like a player whose best football is still ahead of him.

The Damien standout has continued trending upward throughout the recruiting process, with schools across the country pushing heavily for him before USC ultimately secured the commitment.

This one also continues another very important trend for USC under Lincoln Riley, Chad Bowden and the current recruiting staff: keeping elite Southern California defensive talent home.

That has not always happened consistently over the last several recruiting cycles.

But lately, USC has started operating with far more urgency, far more organization and far more consistency locally. High school coaches across Southern California have repeatedly pointed toward the increased visibility and relationship-building from this staff compared to previous years.

Williams becomes another example of that shift.

The Trojans are recruiting with a clear plan right now, particularly on defense, where length, versatility and positional flexibility have become major priorities.

Williams checks all of those boxes. And the scary part for opposing offenses? He may just be scratching the surface of what he’s going to become.