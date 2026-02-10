BREAKING: Big-Time Temecula (CA) Chaparral WR Eli Woodard Commits to USC

USC didn’t have to chase Eli Woodard late.

Once the Trojans made their move, they never let up—and Woodard noticed.

The Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver committed to USC on Tuesday (2/10) after months of steady, consistent communication from Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Chad Savage, a relationship that Woodard says really began the day he earned his offer on campus.

“Pretty much since the day they offered me,” Woodard said. “Just showing me continuous amounts of love. Ever since that day I was out on campus at the camp and got the offer, it’s been nothing but love.”

That consistency mattered. Woodard had options—national ones—but USC’s approach stood out from the beginning and never wavered.

When Woodard talks about USC, it’s not about one pitch or one visit. It’s about feeling wanted.

“They show me how much they want me and how much they want me to be a part of the program and what they’re building,” Woodard said. “They want me there. They want me to be a part of their history.”

That message resonated.

From an on-field standpoint, USC sees Woodard as a versatile weapon who can be moved around the formation. While the staff has discussed the slot role with him, they’ve also emphasized flexibility.

“They see me playing slot,” Woodard said. “But I can move around—inside and outside. I know I can play all over the field.”

Woodard doesn’t lack confidence in what he brings to the receiver room.

“I bring everything to the table,” he said. “Route running, speed, ball skills—I’m very versatile. I can do everything.”

And yes, that includes blocking.

“I could block,” Woodard said with a laugh.

USC Beats Out Two B1G Ten and an SEC Team

Woodard took his time with the process, evaluating programs like Oregon, Missouri, and Michigan along the way, but USC stayed at the top throughout. While other schools made strong impressions, Woodard felt the Trojans consistently separated themselves.

“From day one they were just showing me so much love,” he said. “I feel like SC showed me the most.”

That clarity made his decision easier—and once Woodard knew, he knew.

“I feel like I’ve seen enough,” he said. “I wouldn’t be committed if I didn’t know I wanted to go there.”

Coach Ramer’s and Chaparral’s Impact

Woodard plays his high school football at Chaparral High School, a Southern California program known for producing talent and preparing players for the next level. He credits Coach Andrew Ramer the coaching staff there for helping him stay focused on long-term development.

“They push us every day to be better and prepare us for the next level,” Woodard said. “It’s not just about right now—it’s about the future.”

That environment, surrounded by motivated teammates and strong coaching, mirrors what Woodard sees at USC.

With Woodard now in the fold, USC adds another local playmaker who fits the Trojans’ offensive profile—versatile, confident, and bought into what Riley and his staff are building.

And for Woodard, the decision wasn’t about chasing options.

It was about choosing the place that chose him first—and never stopped.