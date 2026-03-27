BREAKING: Elite 2028 WR Roye Oliver Commits to USC

USC went out of state — and landed one of the most productive young wide receivers in the country.

Class of 2028 standout Roye Oliver announced his commitment to USC Trojans football on Friday, giving the Trojans an early piece with elite production and national upside. We’re also hearing there’s a pretty good chance Oliver will reclassify to the class of 2027.

If you’ve followed his sophomore season, this one isn’t a surprise.

Production That Jumps Off the Page

Oliver didn’t just have a good year in 2025 — he had one of the most dominant seasons Arizona has seen.

The Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout caught 92 passes for 1,839 yards and tied a state record with 29 touchdown receptions. He also added two punt return touchdowns for good measure. That combination earned him National Sophomore of the Year honors.

In other words, this isn’t projection, it’s production.

National Profile, Early Priority

Oliver already carries a strong national profile. He’s the No. 3 prospect in Arizona, the No. 7 wide receiver nationally, and a top-35 overall player in the country for the 2028 cycle.

More importantly, USC identified him early.

Wide receivers coach Chad Savage offered Oliver when he was still in eighth grade — back when Savage was at Colorado State. That relationship carried and obviously mattered.

After speaking with @CoachChadSavage I am grateful to have received my first D1 offer from Colorado State University!

@CoachJayNovell@CoachDixonDBs@Husky_Football7 pic.twitter.com/rKuYHcy48f — Roye Oliver ||| 4 ⭐️ (@Roye_Oliver) May 30, 2024

Familiarity With USC

This wasn’t a blind commitment. Oliver has already been on campus at USC and has had the opportunity to build relationships with the staff in person.

That early exposure gave the Trojans a head start — one they didn’t waste.

When you combine early identification with continued communication and visits, this is typically how USC closes.

Beating Out Regional Programs

USC didn’t land Oliver without competition.

He’s taken visits to Orego and Arizona State — the latter carrying family ties.

Oliver’s father, RJ Oliver, starred at Arizona State, which naturally made the Sun Devils a program to watch throughout the process. But USC positioned itself differently.

The Trojans offered early, built the relationship, and stayed consistent.

Fit in USC’s Offense

From a football standpoint, the fit seems perfect. Oliver is a high-volume receiver who can stretch the field, create after the catch, and impact the game in multiple ways — including special teams.

That aligns well with what USC continues to prioritize at the position.

And with Savage leading the charge on the inside receivers, there’s a clear vision for how Oliver could be used.

The Big Picture

It’s early in the 2028 cycle, very early. But this is the type of addition USC has been stacking — explosive skill players with proven production and long-term upside. Oliver checks every box.

Elite numbers. National recognition. Strong relationships with the staff.

And now, he’s off the board.

For USC, this is exactly how you want to start building a class — even if it’s potentially still two years away.