BREAKING: Tight End Jace Cannon Commits to USC

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra tight end Jace Cannon made it official on Saturday, committing to USC after a spring visit that checked just about every box.

For the Trojans, it’s another important piece in a 2027 class that’s starting to take on a very clear shape—especially when it comes to pass-catchers.

“I love the whole staff,” Cannon said. “They’ve done a great job recruiting me. I’ve gotten to connect with coach Lincoln Riley a few times. I always have a memorable time when I visit. I really believe in the direction the program is going.”

A Visit That Sealed It

Cannon saw both sides of town during his latest trip, visiting USC first before heading to UCLA the following day.

But it didn’t take long to see where things were trending.

“USC was amazing,” Cannon said. “I got to bring my whole family which I liked because I wanted them to see it.”

That family component mattered—and so did what he saw on the field.

“Lots of tight end usage at practice which fired me up,” he added.

In Lincoln Riley’s offense, that role continues to evolve, and it’s clearly something the staff emphasized during the visit.

Strong Connections Across the USC Program

Cannon’s time on campus wasn’t limited to watching practice.

He spent significant time with the staff, building on relationships that had been developing throughout his recruitment.

“I got to meet with coach Chad Savage, coach Chris Meyers and coach Riley again, which was awesome, and I also met with Chad Bowden,” Cannon said. “Max Stienecker was our guy. He showed us everything there was to see.”

He also made a point to connect with current players, including Mark Bowman and Nela Tupou.

“I got to talk to a few players… which was great,” Cannon said.

That combination—coaches, players, and overall environment—helped bring everything together.

Where Cannon Fits at USC

From a roster standpoint, this commitment makes a lot of sense.

Cannon, a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, is currently rated as the No. 35 tight end nationally and the No. 50 overall recruit in California for the 2027 class. But beyond rankings, it’s about fit—and USC clearly sees him as a key piece in the offense moving forward.

He gives the Trojans a versatile option at tight end, someone who can develop into a reliable presence in both the passing game and as an in-line player.

And with how USC is building this class, that matters.

The Bigger Picture

USC’s pass-catching group in 2027 came together quickly.

With wide receiver recruiting trending toward being wrapped up—and the high possibility of Roye Oliver reclassifying into the class—the addition of Cannon helps round out the group.

At this point, USC isn’t casting a wide net anymore; they’re being selective.

And Cannon fits exactly what they’re looking for.

We’re told USC is now done with wide receiver and tight end recruiting for the class of 2027, barring any unforeseen developments.