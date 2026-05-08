CBS: CB Jontez Williams named USC's most important transfer

CBS outlined every Top 25 preseason program’s most important transfer of the offseason with cornerback Jontez Williams the selection for USC football.

Williams was the consensus No. 1 transfer cornerback out of Iowa State despite coming off an ACL injury. Williams, a redshirt senior, played in five games before being sidelined.

The “plug-and-play” phrase is often overused with portal signings given wide variances of expected impact, but with one year of eligibility remaining after a decorated tenure in the Big 12, Williams nails that definition. He’ll help co-lead a cornerback room at USC that includes Marcelles Williams, Chasen Johnson and elite true freshman Elbert Hill and provide stability on the outside. Williams missed much of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but showed major progress during the spring in his return.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Williams earned elite grades from Pro Football Focus last season: an 83.5 defensive grade, an 87.1 tackling grade, an 84.5 coverage grade and a 75.1 run-defense grade. Williams boasts 67 tackles with 10 pass breakups and five interceptions over three seasons.

He was USC’s highest-rated transfer pick up for the Trojans among a nine-man class. Williams did not participate in USC spring camp, rehabbing the entire time.

Must-Need Additon

Second-year cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has not been shy about his praise for Jontez Williams this offseason. Obviously, Williams has yet to put on the pads for USC football, but Reed knows exactly what he is getting.

“He was the number one transfer guy for a reason. The way he played, his mentality, the person he is, the student of the game, the leadership, the way he attacked the ball, like everything about him says T-Reed coaching,” said Reed this spring. “I want that guy, man. Our relationship hit fast, and it’s still the exact same every day I see him. I can’t wait to see this young man thrive here in the USC uniform. I can’t wait because of the injury, because of everything he’s going through off the field. Yeah, I understand it. I was injured before, so I understand it. I know the hunger you need to get back, him and Chasen. So, I can’t wait to see what that guy.”

Williams is a clear starter in USC’s secondary and the No. 1 cornerback for the defense when healthy. Redshirt sophomores Chasen Johnson and returning 2025 starter Marcelles Williams are battling for the other starting role. Freshman Elbert Hill is also in the mix for a role.

Johnson, a 2024 UCF transfer that played under Reed, is also coming off a knee surgery. Johnson also did not participate in spring camp.

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