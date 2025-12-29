D'Anton Lynn leaving USC for Penn State

D’Anton Lynn will leave the USC Trojans and take over as the Penn State defensive coordinator in 2026. Lynn has been the top target for Penn State head coach Matt Campbell for weeks. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Monday that a deal between the two was in the works on Monday morning. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported later that Lynn had told USC he is indeed accepting the job with the Nittany Lions.

Lynn led a major defensive turnaround for the Trojans when he was hired ahead of the 2024 season. After finishing No. 121 in scoring defense and No. 119 in total defense in 2023, USC finished 2024 at Nos. 56 and 77 in those two categories. The 2025 season represented another step forward as the Trojans finished Nos. 48 and 49 in those two areas.

Where the Trojans did not improve between 2024 and 2025 was in rush defense. USC was much younger in the defensive front this year compared to Lynn’s first season, but the Trojans slid 11 spots in rush defense rankings and allowed four more yards per game on the ground. Still, it’s been a positive two-year step forward on that side of the ball compared to what USC put on the field each week under former coordinator Alex Grinch.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley will now look to hire his second defensive coordinator since bringing Grinch over with him from Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season.

Lynn is returning to his alma mater in Penn State, where he played cornerback for the Nittany Lions from 2008-2011.