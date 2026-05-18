New USC Offer: Serra DB Derrick Coleman Emerging As Elite 2028 Prospect

One of the more impressive defensive back targets we’ve seen this offseason from the class of 2028 has been four-star Derrick Coleman from Junípero Serra High School.

Coleman’s recruitment has exploded over the last several months, with programs across the country jumping into the mix.

Miami, Oklahoma, and Washington offered last week, then USC offered on Monday after GM Chad Bowden and Assistant GM Dre Brown visited Serra. And those are among the schools pushing hard right now, and several visits are already being discussed.

“The (USC) offer feels amazing, being from the Los Angeles area,” Coleman said. “Looking forward to continuing my relationship.”

Coleman said he’ll be at USC on June 11, and Oklahoma’s another program he’s actively working to visit soon.

“I’m looking forward to going up there,” Coleman said.

Miami also stands out as a school he hopes to see this fall for a game-day visit.

“Miami in the fall most definitely,” Coleman said.

Washington recently entered the picture as well after extending an offer.

“I was supposed to visit a couple weeks ago,” Coleman said. “Now that they offered me, I’m most definitely gonna go up there.”

Recruitment is Blowing up Nationally

Honestly, it’s been a pretty consistent theme anytime we see Coleman compete this offseason.

Whether it’s OT7 events, local seven-on-seven tournaments or showcase settings, Coleman continues showing up and looking like one of the better defensive backs on the field. And now the recruiting world is finally catching up to what people around Southern California football have quietly been saying for months.

But after speaking with Coleman following Saturday’s Bosco Brave Eight 7v7 event, the biggest takeaway honestly had nothing to do with offers, rankings, or attention.

His mentality hasn’t changed whatsoever.

“In my mind, it’s really no different,” Coleman said. “My mentality always gonna stay the same. I’m always gonna stay hungry with or without the offers.”

That mindset is a major reason Coleman has gone from relatively under-the-radar prospect to one of the hottest defensive backs in the 2027 class nationally over the last several months.

The kid competes like somebody still trying to prove he belongs.

Seven-On-Seven Helping Coleman’s Development

Coleman credited the offseason 7-on-7 scene for helping elevate his game against elite competition throughout California.

“I feel like it benefited me a lot,” Coleman said. “Playing with the top guys and always wanting to play against the best competition, it made me better.”

Coleman has spent plenty of time competing alongside and against many of the top young prospects in the state through Flightline, Trillion Boys , and various offseason events. He believes that constantly facing elite talent sharpens every aspect of his game.

“Playing the best players around different places, different worlds, different stuff like that, it helps me when it comes to playing on the field with different guys that are on the same level as me,” Coleman said.

The confidence has always been there too.

“A lot of people are just now seeing it, but I always knew I was one of those ones,” Coleman said. “I always say I’m one of none. There’s one me and nobody else.”