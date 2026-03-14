Five-Star San Diego ATH Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Commits to USC

Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson made it official on Saturday, March 14, announcing his commitment to USC and giving the Trojans one of the most versatile and coveted prospects in the country.

For those who have followed this recruitment closely, the announcement didn’t come as a major surprise. Momentum toward USC had been building for several months, but that wasn’t always the case.

About a year ago, when I first spoke with Fa’alave-Johnson, the vibe surrounding his recruitment was quite different. At the time, it felt fairly clear that he was seriously considering leaving the West Coast.

Several programs from the Southeastern Conference were pushing hard, and Oregon appeared to be very much in the mix early — perhaps even the school to beat at that stage.

Momentum Was Building for USC

Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been steadily gaining momentum with Fa’alave-Johnson for the better part of the past six months.

During that time, the USC staff made it clear how highly they value him and how he could fit into the program’s future plans.

“USC is building something great, and I would love to be a part of it,” Fa’alave-Johnson previously told WeAreSC. “They told me straight up that the secondary needs help, and that they feel like I could come in and make an impact. He tells you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.”

A conversation with USC general manager Chad Bowden during the fall only reinforced that confidence.

“You can tell he has a real plan,” Fa’alave-Johnson said. “And it’s starting to work.”

The Impact of Coach Dogg

What changed over time was USC’s ability to build a stronger relationship with the elite prospect — and much of that work was driven by a key member of the Trojans’ support staff.

Aaron Ama’ama — better known around recruiting circles as Coach Dogg — has quietly become one of the most effective and hardest-working staff members inside the USC program. Once he really began pushing USC’s recruitment of Fa’alave-Johnson, things started to shift.

Coach Dogg has a unique ability to connect not only with prospects but also with their families. That relationship-building approach has played a major role in USC gaining traction with several top targets over the past couple of recruiting cycles, and it was a significant factor here as well.

Once those relationships strengthened and USC ramped up its overall recruiting effort, the momentum toward the Trojans really began to build.

If USC landing Fa’alave-Johnson unfolds the way it appeared for several months, it represents a somewhat unique situation in modern recruiting. A key support staff member played a major role in positioning the Trojans to land a five-star prospect.

USC is clearly all-in with NIL opportunities, but recruiting at this level still takes more than that. Relationships still matter — and in this case, Coach Dogg was one of the few people capable of helping make it happen.