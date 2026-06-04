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Four offseason questions for USC football's QBs in 2026

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino36 minutes agoChrisNTrevino
USATSI_27707985 (1)
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WeAreSC.com looks at four central questions for USC football's quarterback room going in 2026.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz