GM Chad Bowden: USC football has 'no excuses' with 2026 slate

It’s no secret that USC football’s 2026 schedule is one of the more daunting slates across college football. Some Trojan fans call it exciting. Others terrifying. A pressure cooker for the 2026 Trojans. USC general manager Chad Bowden has his own word to describe it.

“The schedule is perfect,” said Bowden on Trojans Live. “It’s exactly what this program needs it to be. I think the Big Ten did a great job. I’ve had a lot of different people come up to me, whether it’s donors, fans. A lot of different people have talked to me about the schedule. We don’t need excuses. That’s not what we are looking for. We are ready. This is a great football team. They love each other. It’s a great staff. This is the most perfect schedule for this program. We cannot wait to play in those games.”

The Trojans are looking to take another step forward for Lincoln Riley’s fifth season at the helm. USC football came a brutal overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl from Riley’s second ten-win season in Los Angeles. They finished 9-4, his best mark since 2022.

The pressure will be there for a College Football Playoff bid this fall, a path that will include games on the road at Wisconsin, Penn State and defending national champion Indiana.

Coliseum Matchups

Built into the USC football’s 2026 schedule is a thrilling home slate that will welcome 2025 College Football Playoff participants Oregon and Ohio State. The Washington Huskies will also come to Los Angeles and should be in the hunt for a Top 25 ranking. USC football will also host Maryland, Fresno State and San Jose State.

Bowden is confident the Coliseum and fans will rise to the occasion with these marquee Big Ten matchups.

“To be able to have some of those games at home and we all know those games. We have the best fan base in the country,” he said. “We do. And some of the games last year, I look at that Michigan game. That game to me is what I always felt USC was like back in the early 2000s and I think that’s what we are going to have all year long this year because I think people know what we are going to do this year. And I really look forward to seeing the Coli lit for some of these games.”

The Buckeye matchup will be the first game between the two blue bloods since the 2017 Cotton Bowl. Ohio State won that game 24-7. It will be the first regular-season game between them since epic 18-15 USC football win in Columbus.

USC football will be looking for its first win over the Ducks since 2016, a 45-20 win in Los Angeles. Oregon is currently riding a four-game winning streak over the Trojans.