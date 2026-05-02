Hawaii transfer Aaron Hunkin-Claytor commits to USC basketball

USC basketball continued to fill its ranks this week with a second transfer commitment from Hawaii guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor. Jeff Borzello of ESPN first reported the commitment.

Hawaii transfer Aaron Hunkin-Claytor has committed to USC, his agent Drake U’u told ESPN. Started the first 17 games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury; expected to be ready in the summer. Averaged 6.0 points and 3.9 assists, scored 18 against Arizona State. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 2, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Hunkin-Claytor started the first 17 games of 2025-26 season for Hawaii before a season-ending injury. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game to go with 16 steals on top of a team-high 3.9 assists per game. Overall, he started 28 games over his two seasons with Hawaii.

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Hunkin-Claytor adds more backcourt depth and ball handling for USC basketball, which also returns veteran Rodney Rice, who missed the majority of last season with injury. Rice is projected to start at point guard for the Trojans.

Returning sophomore shooting guard and former five-star prospect Alijah Arenas also announced his return this week to bolster the position.

Rice was as advertised in his short stint on the court as he averaged 20.3 points. He also shot 41.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from deep and 74.4 percent from free throw line. Rice also recorded just the second triple double in USC history in a win over Illinois State.

Hunkin-Claytor was a three-star prospect out of Salesian College Prep in Richmond (Calif.).

Overall, Hunkin-Claytor is the fifth transfer addition for USC and head coach Eric Musselman. He is the third guard along with guard KJ Lewis (Georgetown) and Jalen Cox (Colgate). The Trojans also added center Eric Reibe (UConn) and forward Joshua Hughes (Evansville) to the frontcourt.

Second Commitment

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor was not the only win the Trojans picked up this week, also landing Evansville transfer power forward Joshua Hughes. Hughes made his commitment on Thursday.

Go Trojans ⚔️



Joshua Hughes 🇦🇺 signs with @USC_Hoops in the Big10 conference for the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/XzQ9ZPmKAO — Jonathon Mines (@jonathonmines) April 30, 2026

The 6-foot-10 forward, who hails from Australia, brings plenty of experience after starting 74 over 99 games for Evansville. This past season he averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior. Hughes also averaged 48.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 75 percent from the free throw line.

Hughes also played semi-pro ball in Australia prior to coming to the U.S. in the NBL1. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Much like Hunkin-Claytor, Hughes will add much needed depth to a very young front court. His experience will pair with the UConn center transfer Eric Reibe to offset the five-star incoming forward Christian Collins. The Trojans will also welcome twin 7-footers Adonis and Darius Ratliff.