Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

How have the USC Trojans addressed their top five portal needs?

Erik-McKinneyby: Erik McKinney19 minutes agoErikTMcKinney
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Nearly one week into the open NCAA Transfer Portal window, how have the USC Trojans addressed their top five needs?

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
WeAreSC
+
+
One subscription: The best USC Trojans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz