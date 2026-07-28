How They Got Here: USC Big Ten Media Day Reps as recruits

The 2026 USC Big Ten Media Days officially begin this week in Chicago. The Trojans are one of six teams set to open the event on Tuesday.

USC football is represented by fifth-year senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, junior defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and fifth-year senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren. All three will be making their Big Ten Media Day debuts.

WeAreSC.com wanted to take a look back at the trio as recruits and how they ended up at USC.

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QB Jayden Maiava

On3 Ranking: No. 968 overall, No. 54 quarterback, No. 3 in Hawaii (2022)

‌2025 Stats: 265-of-403 passes (65.8%), 3,711 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs; 157 yards, 6 TDs

Overview: No surprise that the face of USC football in 2026, Jayden Maiava, is representing the Trojans this week. The senior is one of the clear-cut leaders of the Trojans as the returning starting QB. Duh.

Maiava arrived at USC in 2024, a transfer from UNLV where he led the team to the Mountain West Championship. Maiava competed against projected starter Miller Moss in the 2024 offseason, pushing but ending up as the backup QB. A lackluster season led to a QB switch towards the end with Maiava starting the final four games. USC went 3-1, including a comeback win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The stage was set for the Maiava Era.

Maiava carried over his starting momentum from 2024 into 2025 as the clear QB1. He enjoyed a career season statistically with career highs in passing yards (3,711), TDs (24) and rushing scores (6). Maiava also cut down on his turnovers and finished No. 1 in ESPN QBR (91.2).

The Hawaii native failed to lead the team to a major national win last season, but the expectations are high for his third season with Lincoln Riley. Maiava should finish near the top of the Big Ten with Heisman potential.

DL Jide Abasiri

On3 Ranking: No. 287 overall, No. 28 defensive lineman, No. 3 in Minnesota (2024)

‌2025 Stats: 26 total tackles, 4 TFL (3.5 sacks), 2 QBH, FF

Overview: USC football will bring junior defensive lineman Jide Abasiri, a player that’ll be counted on for a lot more leadership in 2026. The former three-star prospect out of Minnesota was a physically impressive freshman but was tabbed as raw. But early enrollment and injuries helped Abasiri play in 10 games with a modest seven tackles.

He took on a much bigger role in 2025, starting nine games with more than 400 snaps on defense. Abasiri could be a breakout Big Ten defender for USC in 2026, expected to be a full-time starter this fall. In addition to more starts and snaps, Abasiri will be counted on as a leader as one of the true upperclassmen on that defensive line.

DL Alex VanSumeren

On3 Ranking: No. 232 overall, No. 27 defensive lineman, No. 3 in Michigan (2022)

‌2025 Stats: 52 total tackles, 2 TFL (1.5 sacks), 2 QBH, PBU

Overview: Perhaps the most surprising selection for USC’s Big Ten Media Days is Alex VanSumeren, a Michigan State transfer addition this offseason. The Michigan native and former four-star prospect joins USC as a Big Ten vet with 24 starts over the last two seasons. The Trojans will rely on him as a senior rock in the middle of their defense.

VanSumeren impressed right out of the gate with his new teammates, gaining praise through his leadership. He’ll be one of the toughest players on the team in his quest for NFL buzz over his final season.