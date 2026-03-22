How to watch USC vs. South Carolina in NCAA second round

USC women’s basketball gutted out a 71-67 overtime win over No. 8 seed Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The No. 9-seeded Women of Troy will take on host team and No. 1 seed South Carolina.

Star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson put on an epic debut in March with 31 points to lead all scorers. Those 31 points were the most by a USC freshman in a NCAA Tournament game. She also chipped in six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Senior guard Kara Dunn added 22 points.

USC trailed by a point with less than three minutes in regulation and both teams struggling to find the basket. Davidson picked up a clutch steal for a layup and foul on Dunn for a three-point play and a 61-59 lead with 53 seconds left.

Clemson’s Mia Moore drew a foul and tied the game up with 50 seconds left. But no team could get off a potential game-winning shot.

The Women of Troy went down by three early in overtime, but Davidson drilled back-to-back three pointers for a 67-64 lead. Davidson’s big shots powered a 9-0 run for the Trojans to grind out the first-round win. Saturday was USC’s first overtime game of the season.

JAZZY DAVIDSON B2B CLUTCH 3s pic.twitter.com/aPWxvpSvEg — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) March 21, 2026

Second Round Matchup

Opponent: No. 1 seed South Carolina (32-3, 15-1 SEC)

Date: Monday, March 23rd

Tipoff time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Columbia, SC

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Television: ESPN

South Carolina Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Joyce Edwards (19.6 PPG)

– Rebounding: Madina Okot (10.9 RPG)

– Assists: Raven Johnson (5.4 APG)

USC Statistical Leaders:

– Scoring: Jazzy Davison (17.6 PPG)

– Rebounding: Jazzy Davison (5.7 RPG)

– Assists: Jazzy Davison (4.2 APG)

Overview

USC women’s basketball has its work cut out for it in getting to the Sweet Sixteen with No. 1 seed South Carolina standing in the way.

The Gamecocks have made the Final Four in five consecutive postseasons, including a runner-up finish last year and two national titles (2024, 2022). South Carolina has at least made the Sweet 16 in eleven consecutive seasons, not including the canceled COVID-19 season.

South Carolina is 17-0 at home this season.

Monday will be an early season rematch for the Trojans, who faced South Carolina in the third game of the year in “The Real SC” contest in L.A. USC lost 69-52.

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