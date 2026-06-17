Inside the Trojans' Huddle: LB Dylan Wafle commits, USC Top 25

The Inside the Trojans Huddle returns for another June episode. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz, Marc Kulkin and Scott Schrader on Wednesday’s episode.

The show’s primary focus for this week is the latest 2027 commitment: three-star Avon (Conn.) Old Avon Farm linebacker Dylan Wafle. Wafle is the 14th commitment in USC’s 2027 class, which ranks No. 9 in the country.

Wafle is the younger brother of freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 player from the 2026 class. He is the second linebacker commit in the class along with three-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect Josiah Poyer.

The panel also poses questions as to where USC will be ranked in the preseason Top 25 in a couple months and the biggest Trojan moments of the last 10 years.

USC Baseball Makes Hire

The Trojan Huddle also comments on the new pitching coach hire Keith Zuniga out of Hawaii. He replaced Sean Allen, who accepted the head coach position for Lamar.

Hawaii finished No. 3 in the country in ERA (3.45) this past season, one spot ahead of the Trojans. The team also finished Top 10 nationally in WHIP (4th), hits allowed per nine innings (5th), shutouts (3rd) and opponent batting average (5th).

Zuniga produced an All-America in junior RHP Isaiah Magdaleno this season. He is the first All-American honor for the program since 2020. The L.A. native finished fifth in WHIP (0.92), sixth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38), and 13th in ERA (2.36).

USC will be the fifth coaching stop for Zuniga, who has stints at New Mexico and Bethune-Cookman prior to Hawaii.

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