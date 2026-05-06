Inside the Trojans' Huddle: Make-or-break USC defenders

The Inside the Trojans Huddle show has returned to kick off the month of May. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin.

The Inside the Trojans Huddle chimed in on multiple USC headlines, including ESPN naming Tanook Hines the team’s most under-the-radar player. Inside the Trojans Huddle also reacts to the potential expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, up from 12.

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) board officially voted in favor of expanding the field to 24 teams after recording on Tuesday.

Trevino finishes off the show by asking the panel for their make-or-break USC defenders in 2026. Answers include linebacker Desman Stephens and freshman cornerback Elbert Hill.

USC Recruiting Corner

Senior recruiting analyst Scott Schrader joins Inside the Trojans’ Huddle later to talk about USC’s 2027 recruiting efforts and news. The two headline recruiting topics include the reclassification of elite 2028 Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton wide receiver and USC commit Roye Oliver III to 2027.

The Trojans also picked up a commitment over the weekend from four-star Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Oaks Christian defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka.

“Tuihalamaka is one of the more versatile defensive linemen in the country and shows the ability to play just about anywhere along the defensive line,” wrote national recruiting expert Greg Biggins. “He’s a big framed 6-foot-3, 265 pounds with plenty of room to add good weight and we can easily see him playing close to 290 pounds or so without losing any of his athleticism.”

USC currently has 13 commitments with the reclassification of Oliver and commitment of Tuihalamaka. The class is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

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