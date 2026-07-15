Inside the Trojans' Huddle: Optimism for USC CFP berth in 2026

The Inside the Trojans Huddle returns for another July episode. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as host for panelists Greg Katz, Marc Kulkin and Scott Schrader on Wednesday’s episode.

Much like last week, the show’s primary focus is pretty simple: optimism. Last episode the panelists outlined some of their biggest concerns surrounding USC football for the 2026 season. Today they look at reasons of optimism for USC’s bid to make the playoff this season.

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Trojans Huddle on Honor Fa’alave-Johnon

The Trojan Huddle ends on a five-star topic: USC safety commitment Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. Fa’alave-Johnson and Cathedral Catholic High competed at the Edison Battle at the Beach passing tournament over the weekend.

Recruiting Guy Scott Schrader shares his thoughts on Fa’alave-Johnson’s performance.

On3 Scouting Report:

Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety, but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak…-Greg Biggins.

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